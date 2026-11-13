Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) investor Simon Dixon says he will sell his entire BTC holdings for gold if the cryptocurrency loses three fundamental properties.

Speaking in a Bitcoin Magazine interview, the "Bank to the Future" CEO and co-founder pointed to Bitcoin’s unique strengths:

Self-custody: Individuals must retain the ability to hold Bitcoin without relying on financial institutions.

Individuals must retain the ability to hold Bitcoin without relying on financial institutions. Peer-to-peer payments: Users must be able to transact directly without government or intermediary approval.

Users must be able to transact directly without government or intermediary approval. Fixed supply: Bitcoin must maintain its 21-million-coin limit to preserve its scarcity.

Dixon, who has invested in Bitcoin since 2011, said, “If any of those three things are ever called into question then I’d immediately sell all my Bitcoin and buy gold.”

He noted that central banks favor gold but argued Bitcoin’s success does not depend on their adoption.

Instead, its value lies in allowing individuals to protect and transfer wealth independently of traditional banks.

Dixon warned that growing control by institutional custodians, publicly traded mining companies and Bitcoin treasury firms could undermine the crypto asset’s principles.

Could Wall Street Adoption and Fed Rate Hikes ThreatenBTC?

Dixon warned that growing institutional control could undermine Bitcoin’s decentralization, estimating that 70% remains in self-custody.

He argued that reliance on custodians like Coinbase(NASDAQ:COIN) and BlackRock(NYSE:BLK) managed products risks weakening Bitcoin’s purpose, emphasizing self-custody and running nodes.

On the other hand, Dixon expects a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December as persistent inflation and rising energy costs keep monetary policy restrictive.

He believes a severe market correction could eventually force the Fed to resume quantitative easing.

Dixon noted that Bitcoin currently trades more like a technology stock amid AI investment uncertainty. Although, its price has historically responded to liquidity growth and currency debasement concerns.

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