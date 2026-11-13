XPeng Inc.(NYSE:XPEV), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, on Friday unveiled plans to introduce five new models in the U.K. over the next 12 months and expand its retail and service network to approximately 100 locations during 2027.

Despite the expansion announcement, XPeng shares traded lower amid broader market weakness, with the Nasdaq falling 1.49% and the S&P 500 declining 0.7%.

XPeng Expands UK Vehicle Lineup and Retail Network

At its first U.K. Brand Day, XPeng outlined plans to introduce five right-hand-drive models over the next 12 months, starting with the L03 and G9L.

The company plans to open three flagship stores in London and Manchester within six months and establish partnerships with 20 UK dealer groups and leasing companies in 2027.

Its expanded lineup will feature battery-electric and Kunpeng extended-range vehicles, alongside intelligent cockpit technologies.

Physical AI and Autonomous Driving Plans

Beyond vehicle sales, XPeng is targeting a 2027 launch of its Next Generation Pilot intelligent driving system, powered by VLA 2.0.

The company is also exploring the potential introduction of Robotaxi services and its IRON humanoid robot in the U.K.

XPeng Vice Chairman and President Brian Gu outlined the company’s ambition to become the U.K.’s leading premium EV brand by 2028.

“The U.K. is a strategically important market for XPENG, and we see significant opportunities to build a strong, long-term presence here, with the ambition of becoming the U.K.’s number one premium EV brand by 2028,” Gu said.

Read Also: XPeng Smashes October Delivery Record As Overseas Sales Skyrocket 166%

Technical Outlook

XPeng remains under bearish pressure, trading below all key moving averages, including its 20-day SMA of $9.53, which is 3% above the current price.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45.74, indicating neutral momentum, while the MACD remains above its signal line, suggesting potential for a short-term rebound.

Key Resistance: $10.50, a breakout above which could signal renewed bullish momentum.

A Death Cross in January, when the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA, reinforces the longer-term bearish trend.

XPEV has declined nearly 65% over the past 12 months and trades just 1.5% above its 52-week low, highlighting continued downside pressure despite tentative signs of improving momentum.

XPEV Stock Price Activity: XPeng shares were down 1.75% at $9.29 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng