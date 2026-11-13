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Marvell Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVL) stock is in the red on Friday as investors weighed the company’s expanding AI infrastructure strategy against a still-weak technical setup, even as Nasdaq futures rose about 0.5% and S&P 500 futures gained 0.45%.

The stock remains well below key moving averages after pulling back from its October peak. Investors remain focused on whether Marvell’s AI connectivity and memory initiatives can support a recovery ahead of its Dec. 1 earnings report.

Marvell Targets AI Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Marvell will showcase its latest AI and high-performance computing technologies at Supercomputing 2026, scheduled for Nov. 15-20 in Chicago.

The company is targeting connectivity and memory bottlenecks that can limit the utilization of computing infrastructure as AI and high-performance computing workloads become more demanding.

Marvell plans to demonstrate technologies spanning optical interconnects, CXL memory expansion, storage controllers, networking switches and data-center connectivity.

Its showcase will include the Photonic Fabric memory module, Structera memory products, Bravera SSD controllers, OCTEON DPU-based storage solutions and Teralynx switching technology.

The company will also highlight technologies designed to scale computing and memory across multiple racks and improve connections between data centers.

Marvell Adds Three Independent Directors

Separately, Marvell appointed Donna C. Morris, Douglas R. Bettinger and Sasan K. Goodarzi as independent directors, expanding its board from seven to 10 members.

Chairman and CEO Matt Murphy said, "Marvell is entering an extraordinary period of growth as demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate."

Bettinger, CFO of Lam Research, joined Marvell’s Audit Committee. Morris, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief people officer, and Goodarzi, chairman and CEO of Intuit, joined the Executive Compensation Committee.

Marvell said the appointments strengthen the board’s expertise in semiconductor finance, operations, talent strategy and managing global businesses through periods of expansion.

Technical Setup Remains Under Pressure

At $164, Marvell trades 17.2% below its 20-day SMA of $198.30, 28.7% below its 50-day SMA of $230.25 and 12% below its 200-day SMA of $186.62.

That positioning keeps the stock in a corrective technical setup despite the firmer broader market backdrop.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on Dec. 1, 2026.

Analysts expect EPS of $1.09, up from 76 cents a year earlier, and revenue of $3.14 billion, compared with $2.08 billion a year ago. The stock trades at a P/E of 54.5x.

Marvell carries a Buy consensus rating with an average price forecast of $314.29.

Recent actions include B. Riley Securities maintaining Buy while lowering its target to $250 on Nov. 9, and Wells Fargo maintaining Overweight with a $285 target on Nov. 3.

ETF Exposure

Marvell carries a 5.05% weighting in the iShares Future AI & Tech ETF(NYSE:ARTY), a 6.32% weighting in the State Street SPDR NYSE Technology ETF(NYSE:XNTK) and a 5.75% weighting in the YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF(NYSE:CHPY).

Price Action

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology’s stock price is down more than 7% at last check on Friday trading at around $152.78 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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