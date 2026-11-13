Credit: © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Trump administration adviser Calley Means believes senior White House officials deserve much of the blame for Republicans’ losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

But when he suggested those same officials were trying to shift responsibility onto President Donald Trump, podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan pushed back.

Rogan Questions Trump’s Responsibility

Means, who recently resigned from his position as a senior White House adviser working on the Make America Healthy Again agenda, spent much of the Nov. 6 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” criticizing Trump’s inner circle.

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He singled out then-White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, former deputy chief of staff James Blair and Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, saying they had put corporate interests and campaign fundraising ahead of policies voters supported.

Wiles resigned Nov. 5, and Trump announced the following day that Stephen Miller would replace her as chief of staff. Trump said the change wasn’t because of the midterm results and that Wiles would continue working with his political organization.

Means said the administration had become too focused on raising money for the midterms, even when that meant delaying health initiatives backed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

He also said senior officials were trying to protect themselves after the election losses.

“There’s a lot of people in crisis mode to basically blame the president, which I think is wrong,” Means said.

That’s when Rogan challenged him: “But don’t you think he takes some responsibility?” he asked.

“Of course, he’s the ultimate responsibility,” Means responded.

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Rogan then brought up other problems facing the administration, including the war in Iran and cryptocurrency-related controversies.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s deeply unpopular,” Rogan said.

Means agreed but maintained that much of what had gone wrong was happening without Trump’s full knowledge.

“There’s a mass effort among staffers right now, senior staffers, to throw him under the bus when there’s a lot of finger-pointing going around,” he said.

Means Says Trump Still Has Time To Turn Things Around

Earlier in the conversation, Rogan had also questioned why Trump wasn’t doing more about the corporate influence, stalled health policies and White House staff decisions Means had criticized.

“And what is stopping him from doing that?” Rogan asked. “He’s the president.”

Means responded that Trump was responsible for a much larger government than Kennedy, who oversees the Department of Health and Human Services.

He said senior officials had concentrated too much decision-making power in the White House and prevented important issues from reaching Trump.

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Despite his criticism of the administration, Means remained optimistic about Trump’s remaining time in office.

“I believe that there’s still an opportunity to get stuff done in the next two years,” he said.

He also said Trump could replace senior officials and return to the promises that helped him win the presidency.

Image: Shutterstock

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