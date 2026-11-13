Courtesy Wise

Wise Group plc(NASDAQ:WSE) stock rose Friday after the global payment fintech reported strong first-half fiscal 2027 results.

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Net revenue rose 23% on a reported basis, or 22% on a constant-currency basis, to $1.453 billion. Net income increased 6% to $249.2 million.

The company successfully dual-listed in May across Nasdaq and LSE.

Co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann highlighted strong customer acquisition, growing adoption of Wise’s international payments infrastructure and continued investment in expanding its global network.

He said that 78% of transfers are now instant, while the average cross-border take rate declined to 50 basis points.

Customer Growth and Transaction Performance

Active customers rose 21% to 16.2 million, with 4.1 million new active customers during the six months.

Cross-border transaction volume rose 24%, or 22% on a constant-currency basis, to $141 billion, primarily driven by strong growth in the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

Business cross-border volume surged 35% to $43.6 billion, outpacing personal volume growth of 19%.

Cross-border revenue rose 19% to $705 million, despite a 2 basis point reduction in cross-border take rate to 0.50%, as the company focused on lower prices for its customers.

Wise recorded a 43% increase in card revenue, supported by a 33% increase in card spending to $27.2 billion.

The company attributed the growth to higher interchange fees and increased use of the Wise Card, mainly in the U.S.

Customer holdings increased 28% to $43.5 billion as of September, including $11.4 billion held in Assets under custody.

Expansion and Strategic Initiatives

Wise expanded its international payments infrastructure with a ninth direct integration in Malaysia.

The company also expanded its services into Chile, Thailand and Canada.

The company announced partnerships with OakNorth and Vivid and disclosed agreements with two of North America’s 20 largest banks.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Wise expects fiscal 2027 net revenue growth of 17.5% to 20% on a constant-currency basis, representing the upper half of its 15% to 20% medium-term target.

The company expects income before tax margin around the top of the 20% to 25% target range.

Wise commenced a new buyback program in July 2026, expected to exceed $500 million, with nearly half of the anticipated total already repurchased.

WSE Price Action: Wise Group shares were up 8.55% at $11.87 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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Photo: Courtesy Wise

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