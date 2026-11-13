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Applied Digital Corp.(NASDAQ:APLD) stock is falling on Friday as a broader sell-off across artificial intelligence infrastructure companies weighs on investor sentiment.

The Nasdaq is down 1.68% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.81%.

• Applied Digital stock is showing notable weakness. What’s behind APLD decline?

The downturn follows two sector developments: the departure of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and updated financial guidance from AI cloud peer Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS). Because Nvidia sits at the center of the AI investment cycle, its leadership transition has raised questions among traders regarding the sector’s near-term outlook.

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Nebius Financial Guidance

Alongside the leadership transition, Nebius Group reported third-quarter results on Thursday that added pressure to data center operators. While Nebius beat quarterly revenue estimates at $980.8 million, the company said in its shareholder letter that it now expects fiscal 2026 revenue at the low end of its $3 billion to $3.4 billion range.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, APLD is still in a clear downtrend: it’s trading 14.5% below its 20-day SMA, 31.1% below its 50-day SMA, and nearly 49.8% below its 200-day SMA. The bearish backdrop is reinforced by the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA and the Death Cross that formed in August (50-day moving below the 200-day).

Key support sits around $13, a level where buyers have previously stepped in. It is close to the stock’s 52-week low of $13.12 and could serve as a critical support zone if selling pressure intensifies.

Zooming out, the sector has been trending lower for a while, down 10.95% over the past 30 days and down 10.90% over the past 90 days. In that kind of environment, rallies tend to face quicker selling pressure, and stocks already below major moving averages can struggle to attract sustained dip-buying.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy consensus rating, with an average price target of $54.58. Recent analyst actions were mixed: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $25 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating on Monday; B. Riley Securities lowered its target to $51 while reiterating its Buy rating on Oct. 30 and Roth Capital maintained its Buy rating with a $35 price forecast on Oct. 21.

APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were down 9.17% at $15.40 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock