Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc(NYSE:BMNR) stock is in the red on Friday as cryptocurrency-linked equities decline alongside Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH).

Crude oil prices hovered above $88 per barrel on Friday following gains in the prior session. According to Trading Economics, President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran, reducing expectations for a diplomatic resolution to the Middle East conflict. Higher energy costs increase inflation concerns, which can keep interest rates elevated and weigh on risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH) declined 2.20% over the past 24 hours to $1,972, directly affecting crypto treasury companies. Nasdaq futures are up 0.16% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.41%.

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Treasury Expansion

Bitmine holds 6,070,092 ETH as of Nov. 8, representing 4.97% of Ethereum’s total supply and placing the firm 99% toward its 5% ownership target. Its total holdings, including cash and investments, equal $14.3 billion, making it the world’s largest Ethereum treasury.

On Monday, Chairman Tom Lee highlighted Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin‘s Devcon 8 remarks in Mumbai: “I’ve finally made up my mind, ETH is a store of value, ETH is money,” calling the statement a “seismic shift” for the network.

Technical Analysis

At $18.25, BMNR is trading 12.6% below its 20-day SMA ($20.77) and 23.1% below its 50-day SMA ($23.57), which keeps the intermediate trend pointed down and puts the burden on bulls to prove a base. It’s also 11.5% below the 200-day SMA ($20.49), reinforcing that rallies are still running into longer-term resistance.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish near-term alignment), but the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross that occurred in September).

Key turning points also frame the risk: price broke below support in July, and the stock printed its 52-week low in June before attempting to rebound. With the 52-week range spanning $12.80 to $42.09, the current level sits much closer to the lower end of that band, so support tests tend to matter more than breakout dreams until the stock can retake its major averages.

Key Resistance : $18.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall quickly if buyers can’t follow through

: $18.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall quickly if buyers can’t follow through Key Support: $17.50 — a nearby floor that traders may defend as the next line before a deeper retest toward the lower end of the 52-week range

BMNR Stock Price Activity: BitMine Immersion shares were down 5% at last check on Friday, trading at around $17.52, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock