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Shares of Nebius Group NV(NASDAQ:NBIS) are in focus on Friday after falling 16.84% on Thursday, when soft full-year guidance, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang‘s resignation and a wider loss at rival Nscale weighed on neocloud stocks.

Nebius Group stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s weighing on NBIS shares?

Nebius Slides Despite Third-Quarter Beat

Nebius fell 16.84% on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro, despite reporting third-quarter results that topped expectations, with revenue surging 571% year over year to $980.8 million.

The timing worsened the move. Neocloud stocks had rallied Wednesday after CoreWeave’s strong quarter, with Nebius climbing about 15%, so Thursday’s drop gave back much of that gain.

Nvidia’s Turmoil Adds Pressure

Neoclouds rent out Nvidia GPUs to AI customers and depend heavily on the chipmaker, which has also backed the sector financially. That made Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO a concern for Nebius and its peers. Nvidia stock fell 4.34% to close at $166.19.

Nscale’s IPO Filing Highlights Sector Financing Strain

The sector’s financing needs also came into focus. Nscale, the Nvidia-backed British AI infrastructure company, released an amended prospectus Thursday for its proposed U.S. IPO. It showed a nine-month net loss of $1.69 billion on revenue of $307.5 million, up 1,344% from a year earlier. The loss widened sharply from $433.3 million.

Nscale said it will need "additional financing" to meet its 2027 commitments after placing a major Nvidia chip order to fulfill a $44.6 billion contract with Anthropic. The company has no binding commitments for those financings and warned it may not obtain them on acceptable terms, or at all. Power is another constraint: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) walked away in October from a planned Nscale data center project in Essex over uncertainty about electricity availability.

For Nebius, the Nscale filing is a reminder that rapid growth in AI computing capacity comes with heavy funding demands.

Truist Stays Bullish but Cuts Its Target

Truist Securities analyst Arvind Ramnani reiterated a Buy rating on Nebius but lowered his price target to $245 from $355. The target remains well above where the shares trade, so the cut looks like a reset more than a change of view.

NBIS Shares Move

NBIS Price Action: Nebius shares were down 12.51% at $112.55 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Also: Gene Munster Says This is Nvidia’s Biggest ‘Long-Term Challenge’ After Replacing Jensen Huang

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