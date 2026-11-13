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At 58, Mike has more than $1 million saved for retirement, owns his home outright and has spent decades putting money aside for the future. But there’s something missing from his financial success story: He has never used his passport, and he didn’t even take his children to Disneyland when they were growing up.

Now, with retirement getting closer, he’s wondering whether he’s been too focused on saving and not enough on enjoying the money he’s worked so hard to earn.

Mike, from Spokane, Washington, called into “The Ramsey Show” to ask how much he should spend on himself and how much he should leave to his three adult children.

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When Saving Becomes Hard To Stop

Mike’s financial situation is one many Americans would love to have. He has no mortgage, more than $1 million in retirement savings and the freedom to consider experiences he previously put off.

But after years of saving, spending money doesn’t come naturally to him. He wants to enjoy retirement while also making sure his children receive an inheritance.

Co-host George Kamel pushed back on the idea that Mike should keep building his savings without making room for the things he wants to do.

“You’ll just keep saving into oblivion and then never enjoy life,” Kamel told him.

The concern wasn’t that Mike had saved too much money in a literal sense. It was that he could reach the end of his life with a substantial nest egg but few of the experiences he had always wanted.

His situation raises a question that doesn’t get as much attention as whether Americans are saving enough: What happens when someone becomes so accustomed to saving that spending feels like a mistake?

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For people still building their retirement funds, deciding how to invest is another part of preparing for the years ahead. While traditional retirement accounts generally focus on stocks, bonds and funds, self-directed IRAs can provide access to other investments.

That’s where Advanta IRA comes in. Advanta IRA lets you invest your retirement savings in options beyond stocks and bonds, including real estate and cryptocurrency. The company manages more than $4 billion in retirement assets and has over 25 years of experience. Every client gets a dedicated account manager who stays with them for as long as they have an account.

If you’re interested in exploring additional retirement investment options, learn more about the available investments and open a self-directed IRA with Advanta IRA.

What Is The Point f Saving if You Never Spend It?

Mike’s dilemma wasn’t about whether he could afford a particular purchase. It was about deciding when he had saved enough to start enjoying the results.

At 58, he still had time to travel, take vacations and make memories that he had postponed while raising his family and building his retirement savings.

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He also wanted to leave something behind for his three children, which made the decision more complicated. Every dollar he spent on himself was money that wouldn’t eventually become part of their inheritance.

Kamel’s response challenged the idea that a larger retirement account should always be the priority. Mike had already spent decades preparing for the future, but he was still treating spending as something to avoid.

There was also the question of how much money Mike would actually need in retirement. Having more than $1 million saved doesn’t automatically mean someone can spend without limits. Future expenses, retirement income and how long the money needs to last all matter.

So, can you save too much for retirement? Not necessarily in terms of the amount you’ve accumulated. But if you’re so focused on saving money that you never do the things you can afford to enjoy, you could end up missing out on life. That’s the situation Mike was facing, with financial security already in place but many of the things he wanted to do still waiting.

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