Courtesy Nu Holdings

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) are up Friday morning, after the company on Wednesday reported its third-quarter results.

• Nu Holdings stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind NU gains?

The strong quarterly results eased Brazil-related anxiety while the company gains momentum in other markets, according to Needham.

The Nu HoldingsAnalyst:Analyst Kyle Petersonreaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $19.

The Nu HoldingsThesis: Both Mexico and Colombia exceeded 15% penetration, with credit and deposit products quickly gaining momentum, Peterson said in the note.

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He highlighted the following from Nu Holdings’ third-quarter print:

Total revenue of $6.26 billion, beating consensus of $5.96 billion

Net interest income of $3.87 billion, above the $3.72 billion estimate

Fee income of $913 million, surpassing consensus of $779.5 million

Risk-adjusted NIM (net interest margin) of 12% slightly missed expectations due to a one-time charge

Earnings of 22 cents per share came in line with estimates.

The company’s results came against an uncertain backdrop due to the recent elections in Brazil, the analyst stated. Core credit NPL rates remaining stable helped drive the upside, he added.

Although management did not provide guidance, they revised the projection for the efficiency ratio for the year to 19%-19.5%, better than the prior guide of around 20%, Peterson said.

They expect the risk-adjusted NIM to remain healthy in the fourth quarter, the analyst added. "In addition, NU expects the effective tax rate to decline to a low- to mid-20s range starting in FY27," he further wrote.

Peterson further wrote that Nu Holdings remained "a high conviction name for investors looking for a global neobank."

NUPrice Action: Shares of Nu Holdings had risen by 7.72% to $12.70 at the time of publication on Friday.

Read Also: Why Is Nu Holdings Stock Gaining Friday?

Photo: Courtesy Nu Holdings

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