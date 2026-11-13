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IonQ Inc.(NYSE:IONQ) shares are trading lower Friday after the quantum computing company announced a reshuffle of its finance leadership, including the immediate departure of executive Inder M. Singh.

IonQ stock is showing notable weakness. What’s pressuring IONQ stock?

Commvault CFO Tapped to Lead Finance

IonQ named Gary Merrill, currently chief financial officer of Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), as its new CFO, effective early December. The company also appointed Thomas A. Austin, previously chief accounting officer at Juniper Networks, to the newly created role of chief accounting officer, effective immediately. Juniper is now part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE).

Singh, who left IonQ’s board to join the management team, is stepping down from his roles with the company effective immediately.

Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi said the incoming executives bring extensive public company finance and accounting experience that will grow more important as IonQ scales and works toward long-term profitability. He added that Merrill’s background as a public company CFO with deep cybersecurity expertise will be especially valuable as the company focuses on building out the quantum ecosystem.

Merrill, Austin Bring Decades of Public Company Experience

Merrill has spent two decades in executive leadership spanning finance, operations and go-to-market strategy at Commvault. He returned to the CFO role there in April 2026 after serving as chief commercial officer from 2024 to 2026, a stretch in which he oversaw global sales and partner organizations. During his first CFO tenure, from 2022 to 2024, he helped shift Commvault toward a subscription and SaaS business model.

"IonQ’s robust balance sheet is a distinct advantage in the quantum industry, giving the company the strength to accelerate its technical and commercial leadership," Merrill said.

Austin brings more than three decades of experience in accounting, finance and regulatory compliance. He spent six years as Juniper’s chief accounting officer, overseeing internal controls, SEC reporting and financial systems. Before that, he spent 11 years at EMC Corporation and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), where he served as vice president of corporate finance, and earlier was CFO and treasurer of Arbor Networks for seven years.

IonQ Shares Fall

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares are down 8.17% at $28.35 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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