Image via Shutterstock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bill Baruch, founder and CIO of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Creek Capital Management, picked Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

On Nov. 5, Micron said that director Linnie Haynesworth will retire at the annual shareholders’ meeting, expected Jan. 14, 2027. Haynesworth joined the board in February 2021 and chaired its Security Committee from 2024 to 2026.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) as a final trade.

On the earnings front, Digital Realty Trust, on Oct. 29, posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and equity portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Natera, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTRA) reported a great quarter.

Natera, on Nov. 5, posted better-than-expected sales for the third quarter and increased its FY2026 sales outlook. Natera raised its sales guidance from $2.850 billion-$2.910 billion to $3.005 billion-$3.035 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, recommended Moody’s Corporation(NYSE:MCO).

Moody’s, on Oct. 21, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and affirmed its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Price Action at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.:

Micron shares were down 2.99% at $774.53.

Digital Realty shares were down 1.11% at $181.43.

Natera shares were down 2.11% at $316.14.

Moody’s shares were up 0.98% at $511.51

Photo: Shutterstock