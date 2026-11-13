Image via Shutterstock

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to Texas Pacific Land Corporation(NYSE:TPL). “You know I’m not really into the oil stocks, and we made a big deal about that stock when it was the right time, and I’m glad we got off that horse,” Cramer added.

On the earnings front, Texas Pacific Land, on Nov. 4, posted third-quarter earnings of $2.42 per share, beating market estimates of $2.33 per share. The company’s sales came in at $273.39 million versus expectations of $248 million.

When asked about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), Cramer said, “I saw the CEO on dayside, that’s what we call the watching TV during the daytime, and he was excellent. I thought he did a very good job. I thought he made a good case for his stock, even though it’s up a lot. I think it’s a good call by you.”

Lending support to Cramer’s choice, Commvault on Oct. 27 reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $312.39 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $310.28 million.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.(NYSE:BFAM) is a “very expensive stock, but that typically means to me the earnings aren’t going to come through. I don’t want you to mess around with it,” Cramer said.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, on Oct. 29, reported third-quarter sales of $841.47 million, slightly below the $842.68 million consensus estimate, and lowered its FY2026 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Price Action:

Commvault shares were down 6.71% at $155.01.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares were up 1.01% at $53.33.

Texas Pacific Land shares were up 2.54% at $288.31 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock