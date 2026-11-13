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Pfizer Inc.(NYSE:PFE) will reportedly no longer sell its hormone replacement therapy Premarin in Canada following an internal review, ending Canadian availability of both its vaginal cream and three oral tablet strengths.

Pfizer Canada confirmed to Reuters on Thursday that it will supply no further batches of Premarin vaginal cream, which treats menopause symptoms and has experienced shortages in Canada since June.

Menopause Drug Shortages Strain Canadian Supply

The discontinuation of Premarin products, alongside shortages of certain estradiol patches, could add pressure on Canada’s menopause drug supply, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, Health Canada said specific strengths of estradiol transdermal patches made by Bayer and Sandoz were in short supply, with intermittent shortages expected to continue until early 2027.

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Pfizer Cites Internal Review Over Safety Concerns

Pfizer stated that new safety, efficacy, or quality concerns did not drive its decision to discontinue the therapy. The company added that alternative menopause treatment options remain available for patients across Canada.

Current Canadian inventories of Premarin oral tablets in 0.3 milligram, 0.625 mg and 1.25 mg strengths should last until approximately mid-2027.

However, Pfizer noted that existing tablet stocks could run out earlier if patient demand increases.

Past Disruptions and Unaffected Hospital Treatments

In July, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant paused the distribution of its Premarin vaginal cream in India, citing unspecified supply chain difficulties.

Premarin contains a mixture of estrogen hormones that treats vaginal dryness, painful intercourse, and other menopause symptoms caused by declining estrogen levels.

Premarin cream and tablets sell across the globe, including in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.

Pfizer’s Canadian withdrawal does not affect Premarin Intravenous, a formulation that hospitals use to treat abnormal uterine bleeding caused by hormonal imbalance.

PFE Price Action: Pfizer shares were up 0.31% at $28.92 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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