Photo: Courtesy of NVIDIA

Nvidia Corp’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) next earnings call will be about much more than another record quarter. For the first time in 33 years, Jensen Huang will not be at the helm when the company reports its third-quarter results. Interim CEO Colette Kress now faces the task of convincing investors that Nvidia’s extraordinary AI growth can continue without the founder who built its dominance.

Here are five things investors need to hear on Nov. 17 when Nvidia’s third-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call takes place.

1. Can Nvidia Deliver Despite Supply Constraints?

Supply remains one of Nvidia’s biggest opportunities and risks. In its August earnings call, Kress said the company had increased its total supply, including inventory purchase commitments and prepayments, to $145 billion.

She acknowledged that Nvidia was not immune to supply challenges but expressed confidence in its ability to support customer demand.

Investors will want an update on whether suppliers can keep pace with demand and whether Nvidia can convert its massive order pipeline into revenue without further bottlenecks.

2. How Much More Will Memory Costs Pressure Margins?

Nvidia reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 75% in its second quarter and expected margins to remain in the mid-70% range for fiscal 2027.

But memory costs are becoming an important variable. Kress noted that consumer demand had fallen modestly amid higher memory and system prices.

Investors need to understand whether rising component costs are beginning to affect Nvidia’s own profitability, particularly as the company moves toward increasingly complex AI systems.

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3. Is Vera Rubin Still on Track for a Fast Ramp?

Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin platform is central to its growth beyond Blackwell. Kress said production shipments were expected to begin in the second half of 2026, starting in the third quarter, with the ramp continuing into the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year.

She cautioned that assembling the complex systems would take time, despite strong customer demand and purchase orders.

Investors will want confirmation that the transition is proceeding smoothly and that customers are prepared to deploy the new architecture at scale.

4. How Much Risk Is Nvidia Taking on to Finance AI Demand?

Nvidia’s growing relationships with AI labs and neocloud providers are expanding its addressable market, but they also raise questions about customer financing and concentration.

In the second quarter, Kress highlighted the company’s expanding ecosystem, including strategic partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI, while AI cloud revenue more than tripled year over year.

Investors need clarity on how much capital Nvidia is committing to support these customers and whether those arrangements create financial exposure beyond traditional hardware sales.

5. Can Cash Generation Keep Pace With Nvidia’s Commitments?

Nvidia generated a record $49 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter. It also announced an additional $80 billion share repurchase authorization, on top of $39 billion remaining under its existing plan.

That financial strength gives Kress room to pursue strategic investments while returning capital to shareholders. But investors will want reassurance that financing customer growth, securing supply and funding new products will not weaken cash generation.

For Kress, the challenge is demonstrating whether Nvidia’s growth can outlast the leadership transition. Investors will be listening for evidence that the company’s execution, financial discipline and customer relationships remain intact without Huang.

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Photo: Courtesy of NVIDIA