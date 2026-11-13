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TikTok‘s parent ByteDance is now being valued at more than Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), the very company helping secure its U.S. operations. A proposed $6 billion share buyback puts ByteDance’s valuation at $400 billion, exceeding Oracle’s roughly $384 billion market capitalization. This also highlights the scale of the competitor Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META) faces.

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ByteDance’s Valuation Moves Past Oracle

ByteDance plans to buy back up to $6 billion in shares from existing investors at a valuation approximately 20% higher than its previous buyback a year ago, according to The Information, which cited a shareholder letter and a person familiar with the plans.

The proposed valuation is particularly striking against Oracle’s public-market value. Oracle’s market capitalization stood at approximately $384.4 billion on Nov. 13, according to Stock Alarm, putting ByteDance ahead by nearly $16 billion.

The comparison is not strictly like-for-like: ByteDance’s figure is a private-market valuation implied by a share buyback, while Oracle’s is based on its publicly traded stock. Still, it offers a striking benchmark for the scale of TikTok’s parent company.

Oracle Has a Stake in Both TikTok and OpenAI

Oracle became a central player in TikTok’s U.S. restructuring, alongside Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s MGX. Each received a 15% stake in the new U.S. joint venture, while ByteDance retained 19.9%.

Oracle provides the secure U.S. cloud infrastructure for TikTok and serves as the joint venture’s trusted security partner, while the venture oversees data protection, algorithm security and content moderation. ByteDance retained the app’s revenue-generating operations, preserving its exposure to TikTok’s commercial success.

Oracle also has a multiyear agreement with OpenAI to develop up to 4.5 gigawatts of additional U.S. data center capacity. The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal involves approximately $300 billion in computing purchases over five years.

That puts Oracle at the intersection of two major technology battles: TikTok’s U.S. future and the race to build infrastructure for AI.

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Why Meta Investors Should Pay Attention

ByteDance’s rising valuation matters for Meta because the two companies compete for the same scarce resource: consumer attention and the advertising dollars that follow it.

TikTok’s recommendation engine has made it a formidable rival to Instagram Reels, while its advertising and e-commerce businesses give ByteDance additional ways to monetize engagement.

ByteDance’s first-half 2026 revenue reportedly climbed approximately 30% to $120 billion, although net profit declined to around $20 billion amid heavier AI spending, The Information reported.

For Meta investors, the $400 billion valuation is a reminder that TikTok’s competitive strength remains intact despite the U.S. restructuring. Oracle may be helping secure the platform and powering the AI ambitions of OpenAI, but ByteDance is the company Meta must continue competing against.

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