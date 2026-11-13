Image via Shutterstock

Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) is facing renewed investor uncertainty as CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that former CEO Jensen Huang let down the shareholders.

Cramer accused Huang of placing Nvidia’s future at risk and rhetorically questioned whether he had betrayed shareholders. "Yes. End of story,” he said on Thursday.

Cramer said Nvidia could remain competitive without Huang, envisioning a company with more disciplined investment decisions and a strategy extending beyond its longtime leader.

Despite the leadership uncertainty, Cramer characterized Nvidia’s core business as strong, pointing to substantial cash reserves and expectations for a robust earnings report Tuesday evening. He cautioned that strong quarterly results might not reassure investors while questions about the company’s leadership and direction remain unresolved.

At the same time, he said that Nvidia’s engineering depth and multiyear product roadmap could support its continued competition in AI markets.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cramer revealed that he had named his late dog as “Nvidia” and said that “I love Jensen Huang but Jensen went and let me down.”

Read Also: Jensen Huang Faces Subpoena Threat As 3 Republican-Led House Committees Demand Closed-Door Testimony Over Nvidia’s China Ties

Kress Takes Interim CEO Role

The leadership transition has already brought attention to interim CEO Colette Kress, Nvidia’s chief financial officer and a central figure in the company’s investor communications. Cramer described Kress as a tough, "no-nonsense" executive who leads with a "steel fist."

Notably, Jensen Huang resigned after 33 years, on Thursday, amid a board investigation, following an admission of an affair with Alice Huang and reports of another affair with an Nvidia Executive. Kress became interim CEO, while Harvey C. Jones was appointed chairman.

The transition also follows a broader deterioration in Huang’s public image in Taiwan amid allegations involving personal relationships. A report indicated that Huang appeared resigned amid allegations surrounding his personal relationships, with people familiar with the situation saying he repeatedly used phrases such as "whatever" and "I don’t care."

Price Action: Over the past month, Nvidia stock has declined 26.57%, as per Benzinga Pro. During Friday pre-market, the stock climbed 1.73% to trade at $169.00.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Also: Alice Huang-Linked Firms Joined DeepSeek's $15.8 Billion Funding Round In Bid to Access Nvidia Blackwell Chips Despite US Curbs: Report

Image via Shutterstock