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XRP(CRYPTO: XRP) has extended its monthly decline to 25.5% after a drop to $1.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted XRP’s rejection at the $1.55 resistance level, which marked the upper boundary of its trading channel.

It has since reversed toward the channel’s lower boundary near $0.99, erasing its earlier gains.

"Now, $0.99 must hold," Martinez warned.

He said a breakdown below that support could extend the correction toward $0.80, suggesting further downside if buyers fail to defend the level.

Is More Downside Ahead?

Crypto trader CrediBULL Crypto reaffirmed his expectation that XRP could fall below $0.98 and enter the $0.60–$0.90 accumulation region before its next major upward move.

He had earlier predicted a temporary relief rally before another decline, but XRP’s continued weakness suggests the market may be moving directly toward those lower levels.

CrediBULL believes a deeper correction could create conditions for a more meaningful recovery rather than a short-lived bounce.

"Not quite there yet, but assuming we move a bit lower across the board we will be,” he said.

XRP’s weakness comes as Ripple’s former chief technology officer, David “JoelKatz” Schwartz, reduced his XRP holdings by 88%, from 26 million to roughly 3 million tokens. Citing his discomfort with investment risk, Schwartz also trimmed his Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings.

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