Photo: SAI SU PAW KA / Shutterstock

As of Nov. 13, 2026, three stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

On Nov. 3, American Financial Group posted upbeat quarterly results. S. Craig Lindner and Carl H. Lindner III, AFG’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, said, “We are particularly pleased with exceptionally strong core net operating earnings, our highest ever in the third quarter. Strong underwriting margins, healthy premium growth and higher quarterly P&C net investment income drove a new third quarter record for pretax P&C operating income and produced an impressive annualized core operating return on equity of 26%.” The company’s stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $163.29.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 AFG Price Action: Shares of American Financial fell 0.6% to close at $160.27 on Thursday.

Shares of American Financial fell 0.6% to close at $160.27 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 84.40 Momentum score with Value at 80.66.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI)

On Oct. 22, Selective Insurance Group reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results. The company authorized a $200 million share buyback and increased its quarterly dividend. “Operating ROE was 16.9% in the quarter, with excellent investment income and improved underwriting performance, led by a lower loss ratio. These results reflect our disciplined underwriting approach and continued progress to improve profitability,” said John J. Marchioni, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company’s stock gained around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $105.65.

RSI Value: 71.4

71.4 SIGI Price Action: Shares of Selective Insurance gained 0.4% to close at $103.36 on Thursday.

Cincinnati Financial Corp(NASDAQ:CINF)

On Oct. 26, Cincinnati Financial posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented, “Over the past few months our field claims teams and headquarters claims associates have been busy. I’m proud of their efforts as they brought compassion and expertise to our agents and policyholders, quickly resolving claims and helping affected communities begin to move forward.” The company’s stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $194.81.

RSI Value: 71.3

71.3 CINF Price Action: Shares of Cincinnati Financial gained 0.3% to close at $190.31 on Thursday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Photo via Shutterstock