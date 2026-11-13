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Vir Biotechnology, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIR) stock fell in Friday’s premarket trading after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company priced a $150 million public stock offering at $10 per share, raising concerns about shareholder dilution.

$150 Million Equity Offering

Vir Biotechnology priced 15 million common shares at $10 each, expecting gross proceeds of $150 million before underwriting discounts, commissions, and expenses.

The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.25 million additional shares. The option allows purchases at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close November 16, subject to customary conditions.

Leerink Partners, Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI are serving as bookrunning managers, with Raymond James acting as co-manager.

Analyst Outlook And Pipeline

Vir Biotechnology is advancing treatments for infectious diseases and cancer, with recent progress across its hepatitis delta and oncology programs.

The company recently reported positive Phase 3 ECLIPSE 1 results for its investigational hepatitis delta combination, elebsiran and tobevibart, with 79% of treated patients achieving undetectable virus at Week 48.

Vir plans to submit a regulatory application to the FDA in mid-2027.

Separately, its prostate cancer candidate VIR-5500 received FDA Fast Track designation, with pivotal trials expected to begin in 2027. The company is also advancing oncology candidates VIR-5818 and VIR-5525, alongside additional programs using its PRO-XTEN technology.

Wall Street maintains a consensus Buy rating, with an average price forecast of $24.

Morgan Stanley raised its forecast to $28 on November 10, Evercore ISI increased its forecast to $25 the same day. Needham raised its forecast to $24 on November 9.

Technical Outlook: Key Levels To Watch

Vir Biotechnologyfaces short-term bearish pressure, trading 11.8% below its 20-day SMA and 9.5% below its 50-day SMA.

RSI stands at 53.54, indicating neutral momentum, while the MACD remains above its signal line, suggesting underlying bullish momentum.

Key Support: $8.50, a potential downside level to watch.

$8.50, a potential downside level to watch. Key Resistance: $12, a breakout above which could signal renewed upward momentum.

Despite recent weakness, the stock remains in a longer-term uptrend following a golden cross in December, when its 50-day SMA moved above its 200-day SMA.

VIR has gained 121.57% over the past 12 months and sits at 52.9% of its 52-week range, reflecting a mixed technical outlook as traders monitor key price levels.

VIR Price Action: Vir Biotechnology shares were down 16.58% to $10.11 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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