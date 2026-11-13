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Newsmax, Inc.(NYSE:NMAX) stock surged Friday after the media company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss.

Revenue jumped 52.5% year over year to $69.03 million, topping the $49.83 million estimate.

Revenue included a one-time termination fee of $14 million. Excluding that fee, revenue rose 21.6% to a record $55 million.

CEO Christopher Ruddy called the quarter Newsmax’s strongest since going public. He cited record underlying revenue and a second straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Ruddy also pointed to rising audience engagement during the midterm election campaign. He said the trend could support growth ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Newsmax is expanding across cable, streaming, social media and artificial intelligence to reach more viewers and create new revenue opportunities.

Newsmax Reports Profit, Broadcasting Revenue Jumps

Broadcasting revenue climbed 65.9% to $60.7 million. Excluding the $14 million one-time fee, revenue rose 27.6% to $46.7 million. Higher affiliate fees, new contracts, rate increases and international licensing agreements drove growth.

Digital revenue fell 4.1% to $8.3 million. Lower subscription revenue, product sales and digital advertising more than offset gains from media and AI licensing.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $19 million, compared with a $900,000 loss a year earlier. Excluding the $14 million one-time termination fee, adjusted EBITDA totaled $5 million. Higher-margin revenue and lower expenses also supported the improvement.

Net income totaled $15.2 million, reversing a year-earlier loss of $4.1 million.

Newsmax ended September with $137.6 million in cash and short-term investments. Management said the company had no debt.

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Audience Growth and Streaming Expansion

Newsmax reached 22.5 million viewers during the quarter, including 9.1 million adults ages 35 to 64.

Social media followers increased 13% to 26.8 million as of Sept. 30.

Its Newsmax+ streaming service expanded its library to more than 700 documentaries and specials.

Newsmax Maintains 2026 Revenue Forecast

Newsmax reaffirmed its underlying 2026 revenue forecast of $212 million to $216 million. Analysts expect $214.77 million.

The company expects approximately $16 million in international licensing revenue in 2026, up 344% year over year.

Management highlighted its multiyear partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ:META) and sees further opportunities in AI content licensing.

Newsmax plans to reduce spending on legacy publications while investing in streaming, digital distribution and international licensing.

NMAX Price Action: Newsmax shares rose 20.03% to $8.750 in Friday’s premarket trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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