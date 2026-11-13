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House Select Committee on China said former CEO of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)Jensen Huang must agree to testify or face a subpoena, escalating congressional scrutiny of the chipmaker’s China-related affairs.

The Committee took to X and said that Huang has until 8 p.m. ET Friday to accept a request from three House committees. They want Huang to participate in a closed-door testimony on Dec. 1.

The joint request was issued by Brian J. Mast, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, John Moolenaar, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the CCP, and Eric A. “Rick” Crawford, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Three House committees sent a joint letter, the committee said, warning that Huang will be subpoenaed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee if he does not voluntarily testify.

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Lawmakers Intensify Nvidia Probe

The congressional request comes amid growing scrutiny over chip exports and the diversion of U.S. technology to China.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the Republican chair of the Senate Banking Committee, separately called for Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify. Scott called on the former Nvidia CEO to testify before Congress on Dec. 3, warning that the committee could issue subpoenas if necessary. He also requested Lutnick’s testimony on Dec. 10, citing significant national security and economic interests, but did not threaten a subpoena.

Notably, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessentreportedly questioned Lutnick over why Nvidia customer Megaspeed had not been added to the U.S. export-control Entity List despite allegations of diverting U.S. AI chips to China. Lutnick said he would look into the matter. The dispute comes as President Donald Trump approved tighter restrictions on companies suspected of routing Nvidia chips to China, with Bessent and other senior officials supporting the crackdown.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Huang and said his resignation from Nvidia does not absolve him or the company of potential national security risks or other legal violations. She called for a congressional investigation, insisting that Nvidia executives still owe lawmakers answers.

Price Action: Over the past month, Nvidia stock has declined 26.57%, as per Benzinga Pro. During Friday pre-market, the stock rose about 1.65%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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