Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Velo3D, Inc.(NASDAQ:VELO) stock is rising in Friday premarket trading as buyers look for lower-priced entries following a multi-day decline. The company released no new announcements on Friday morning. Broader market indexes are also moving higher, with Nasdaq futures up 0.28% and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.34%.

Q3 Financial Results

The recent stock movement follows Velo3D reporting mixed third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company posted revenue of $20.45 million, beating analyst estimates of $19.34 million.

However, Velo3D recorded an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, missing analyst consensus estimates for a 26-cent loss.

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"These results reflect continued customer demand for our metal additive manufacturing technology and the progress we are making in executing our growth strategy," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D.

Guidance And Analyst Updates

Alongside its quarterly figures, Velo3D affirmed its full-year 2026 revenue expectation of $65 million to $75 million, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million.

Following the Tuesday earnings release, two Wall Street firms adjusted their outlooks on Velo3D stock. Needham analyst Austin Bohlig maintained a Buy rating while lowering the price forecast from $33 to $12. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen maintained an Overweight rating, which indicates the stock is expected to outperform its sector and reduced the price forecast from $17 to $12.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, the stock is still in a clear bearish structure: it’s trading 26% below its 20-day SMA ($6.17) and 64.6% below its 200-day SMA ($12.91), which tells you rallies have recently been sold well before longer-term trend lines come back into play. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA, plus the death cross that occurred in August (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), reinforces that the longer-term bias remains down unless price can reclaim key moving averages.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, with the indicator at 29.98—an oversold reading that often signals selling pressure has become stretched, and conditions are in place for a bounce or at least a pause.

Key Resistance : $6.17 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend line and a common "first test" level during oversold rebounds

: $6.17 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest overhead trend line and a common "first test" level during oversold rebounds Key Support: $4.02 — the 52-week low zone from November 2025 is the key downside reference if the bounce fails

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 3.63% at $4.57 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $4.01, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock