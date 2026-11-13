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Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) is down to $69,000 and Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP(CRYPTO: XRP) slid as much as 6% over the past 24 hours as seven separate pressures converged on cryptocurrencies at once.

Macro and Geopolitical Risk Build Together

The Dollar Index climbed above 103, its highest level since April 2025, up nearly 2% since early October as odds of a Fed rate hike strengthen, CoinDesk reported.

That shift followed a hotter-than-expected October CPI reading released earlier this week, pushing up the odds of a half-point December rate hike and pressuring liquidity-sensitive assets like crypto.

Moreover, Iran’s IRGC said it destroyed a US early-warning radar in Bahrain in response to an airstrike on a telecoms tower in Sirik, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, calling it a "serious warning" and demanding an end to aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz.

Nvidia’s CEO Resignation Shakes Tech Sentiment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member effective immediately, ending a 33-year run at the company he co-founded.

CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

President Donald Trump told broadcaster Stephen A. Smith that Huang called him the day before resigning, expressing remorse over the scandal’s impact on his family. NVDA shares fell more than 10%.

Crypto-Specific Pressure Keeps Piling On

MSCI will remove Strategy(NASDAQ:MSTR) from its global indexes on Dec. 1, as Benzinga reported, after determining the company resembles an investment fund rather than an operating business.

Strategy warned exclusion could force $2.8 billion in liquidation, while JPMorgan estimates outflows could reach $8.8 billion if other providers follow. MSTR shares fell roughly 7%.

Meanwhile, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have lost $1.44 billion over five straight sessions, including $299.90 million on November 11, since their last inflow of $74.57 million on November 4 according to SoSoValue.

Total net assets fell to $93.70 billion from $102.26 billion, though outflows explain only about 17% of that drop, with falling prices accounting for the rest.

Additionally, lingering fallout from the Binance hack has added further uncertainty on top of these moves.

A Democratic Congress Threatens Crypto’s Biggest Bill

Democrats won both chambers in the Nov. 3 midterms, taking control in January 2027, putting the CLARITY Act’s future in limbo after it failed a 49-50 Senate cloture vote in September.

If the bill stalls through year-end, it effectively restarts under Democratic control, pushing regulatory clarity potentially into 2027 or beyond.

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Read Also: NVIDIA's Board Was 'Very Deferential' To Jensen Huang: Expert