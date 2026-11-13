Jensen Huang and his wife Lori could quietly divide their fortune without filing for divorce, a leading matrimonial attorney told Benzinga, potentially leaving prediction-market bettors waiting for a public split that never comes.

Jacqueline Newman, a high-net-worth divorce attorney and managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, said that the couple have financial and reputational reasons to delay any public separation.

“If I had to guess right now, I would say that they probably will not get divorced right now,” Newman said. “Maybe down the line, but not probably right now.”

On Polymarket, traders put the odds of a divorce filing or announcement at 37% by March 31, 2027, and 20% by year-end. The December contract has attracted $740,000 in volume, versus $120,000 for March.

Neither spouse has publicly announced plans to divorce, and Newman has no personal knowledge of their intentions.

Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) said Thursday its board had accepted Huang’s resignation as CEO the previous day, amid reports of extramarital relationships. CFO Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO.

A Divorce Without Divorce Papers

Newman said the Huangs could negotiate a private separation agreement, divide their financial interests and postpone filing for divorce until the scandal subsides.

“It’s financially divorcing them, just not divorcing them,” she explained.

“If I were their PR people, I’d be telling them just to lay low for, take it a year,” Newman said. “They can even settle all their stuff and just not make a public announcement.”

Newman said both spouses have an interest in protecting Nvidia from further controversy.

“While it is an emotional decision, it’s also a business decision,” she said.

Newman said any agreement would involve complex tax, estate-planning and charitable considerations.

“I know that they’ll have an amazing team surrounding them,” Newman said.

And while she expects any separation to remain private, that doesn’t necessarily mean peaceful.

“I don’t think the word amicable will be used, but I do think it will be private,” she said.

The $72 Billion Question

Forbes valued Huang’s fortune at approximately $144 billion, putting a hypothetical 50-50 division at more than $72 billion, although the actual divisible marital estate could differ.

That would be nearly twice the $38 billion Amazon stock settlement in Jeff Bezos’ divorce.

The Huangs married in 1985, eight years before Nvidia’s founding. Much of their Nvidia stake sits in jointly managed trusts, which Newman suggested could simplify a split without forcing stock sales.

Although California’s no-fault divorce rules generally do not penalize infidelity through property division, Newman said the scandal could give Lori greater leverage in private negotiations.

The New York attorney cautioned that she couldn’t fully opine on California law.

“He’s going to want to settle this case. There’s no question in my mind,” she said. “And she should, too, but he’s going to want it more.”

Asked what she would advise Lori if the marriage were over, Newman offered a strategy that could frustrate prediction-market bettors.

“Let’s do everything we need to do, but let’s not file any papers so the public doesn’t … get involved in it until things have calmed down.”

Image: Shutterstock

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