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Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Nov. 16.

Analysts expect the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, up from 57 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for ARMK’s quarterly revenue is $5.29 billion. It reported $5.05 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 11, Aramark reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Aramark shares gained 0.2% to close at $53.88 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $70 on Aug. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $54 to $70 on Aug. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $62 to $70 on Aug. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $67 to $71 on Aug. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $63 to $69 on Aug. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying ARMK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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