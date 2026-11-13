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During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dividend Yield: 10.46%

10.46% Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $3.5 to $3 on April 28, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $3.5 to $3 on April 28, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

analyst Todd Thomas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%. Recent News: On Oct. 21, Brandywine Realty Trust reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

On Oct. 21, Brandywine Realty Trust reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BDN news.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Dividend Yield: 7.30%

7.30% Citigroup analyst Nick Joseph maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $36 to $30 on Nov. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

analyst Nick Joseph maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $36 to $30 on Nov. 5, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jay Kornreich maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price from $32 to $29 on Nov. 4, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%

analyst Jay Kornreich maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price from $32 to $29 on Nov. 4, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51% Recent News: On Nov. 12, VICI Properties announced a new $500 million 5-year unsecured term loan.

On Nov. 12, VICI Properties announced a new $500 million 5-year unsecured term loan. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest VICI news

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Dividend Yield: 6.39%

6.39% Citizens analyst Mitch Germain maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $28 to $26 on Nov. 2, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

analyst Mitch Germain maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $28 to $26 on Nov. 2, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%. Barclays analyst Richard Hightower maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Oct. 20, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

analyst Richard Hightower maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Oct. 20, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%. Recent News: On Oct. 28, Four Corners Property posted upbeat quarterly sales.

On Oct. 28, Four Corners Property posted upbeat quarterly sales. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest FCPT news

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