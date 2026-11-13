Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In November

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The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

On Nov. 9, Uniti Group reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. “We once again had a record-breaking quarter at Uniti on several fronts, highlighted by our highest level of Kinetic consumer fiber premises constructed in a single quarter of 162,000 households,” said Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti. The company’s stock fell around 37% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.91.

RSI Value: 29

29 UNIT Price Action: Shares of Uniti Group gained 5.7% to close at $4.30 on Thursday.

Shares of Uniti Group gained 5.7% to close at $4.30 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 1.81 Momentum score.

MNTN Inc (NYSE:MNTN)

On Nov. 4, MNTN reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance below estimates. “I’ve spent my career understanding how and why marketers spend their money, and MNTN has excellent product market fit,” said Tony Weisman, President and CEO of MNTN. The company’s stock fell around 50% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.60.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 MNTN Price Action: Shares of MNTN gained 0.1% to close at $4.99 on Thursday.

Shares of MNTN gained 0.1% to close at $4.99 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in MNTN stock.

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

On Nov. 5, Shutterstock reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Jon Oringer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shutterstock, said, “During the third quarter, we maintained a strong focus on operational discipline and cost management while navigating continued headwinds in our core Content segment and deal timing volatility in Data Licensing.” The company’s stock fell around 36% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.50.

RSI Value: 26.2

26.2 SSTK Price Action: Shares of Shutterstock gained 0.8% to close at $2.67 on Thursday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

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