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Nscale, the Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA)-backed British AI infrastructure company, disclosed a sharply wider quarterly loss in updated documents for its proposed U.S. initial public offering.

Nscale released an amended prospectus on Thursday, and the filing detailed significantly higher revenue alongside substantial losses. Nscale reported a nine-month net loss of $1.69 billion on revenue of $307.5 million. Revenue surged 1,344% from the year-earlier period, while the loss during the same period was $433.3 million.

During the first half, the company recorded $140.6 million in revenue, a 1,252% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Nscale said it will need “additional financing” to meet its 2027 financial commitments after placing a major Nvidia chip order to fulfill a $44.6 billion contract with Anthropic. The company warned that the new purchase orders have significantly increased its near-term capital expenditure requirements.

Nscale noted that it has not obtained binding commitments for any of the financings required to fund performance under the Anthropic Services Agreements, and “there can be no assurance that we will obtain any of the required financings on acceptable terms or at all.”

Nscale did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

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Nscale IPO Faces Infrastructure Hurdles

Nscale’s planned listing follows its September filing to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "NSCL". The filing highlighted the company’s rapid expansion as demand for AI computing capacity accelerated.

However, the company’s growth is unfolding alongside infrastructure constraints. In October, Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT)abandoned a planned Nscale data center project in Loughton, Essex, citing uncertainty over electricity availability at the site. The report indicated that grid officials do not expect the site to receive power until the 2030s. The Financial Times reported that Microsoft planned to lease the facility’s entire 50-megawatt capacity, which was expected to house around 23,000 Nvidia GB300 chips.

The neocloud sector, which rents Nvidia GPUs to clients, is facing turmoil following Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO, amid an investigation into his relationship with a woman identified by intelligence agencies as a Chinese spy and reports of another affair with an Nvidia Executive.

On Thursday, shares of neocloud companies, Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) slumped 16.84%, while CoreWeave, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRWV) declined 6.86%, as per Benzinga Pro. Meanwhile, Nvidia stock fell 4.34% to close at $166.19.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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