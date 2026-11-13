Microsoft Outlook logo is displayed on a smartphone screen | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT) is facing disruptions beyond workplaces and businesses, with its widespread Outlook outage preventing a Colorado detention facility from processing online bond payments needed to release individuals from custody.

Microsoft Outage Disrupts Critical Government Operations

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday in an X post that officials at its detention facility were not receiving the email notifications required to process online payments. "Until Outlook email is restored, anyone needing to post bond for immediate release must do so in person at the jail," the department said.

The sheriff’s office apologized for the disruption and directed people seeking additional information to call 720-874-3500. The notice did not indicate that all jail releases had stopped, but confirmed that online bond processing remained affected.

The disruption follows a widespread Microsoft 365 outage that affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and integrations used by OpenAI and Anthropic.

Microsoft Reports Progress Restoring Affected Servers

Downdetector recorded more than 130,000 Outlook complaints at the outage’s peak.

Microsoft subsequently reported improved server stability after applying an authentication and routing patch, although engineers continued working toward full restoration.

Colorado’s Judicial Branch also confirmed Thursday that the outage disrupted court operations, including email access and other Microsoft applications.

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Photo courtesy: Shutterstock