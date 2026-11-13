Image via Shutterstock

President Donald Trump said former Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang called him a day before resigning and expressed deep remorse over the impact of the scandal on his wife and family.

Remorse and Resignation

According to a Bloomberg report, Trump told broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, at the White House on Thursday that Huang called him to express remorse following his departure from the company.

This follows Huang’s three affairs, which also involved a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, according to US officials.

Trump told Smith that "I spoke to him (Huang) yesterday. He’s going through hell,". "What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s what he told me. He called me."

When asked if Huang should have resigned, Trump said that one of his affairs, involving an alleged Chinese spy, is true then he did a right thing by resigning. “If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different,” he added.

This alleged Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, is a former executive at Megaspeed International. Trump also praised Huang’s business record, calling his work “incredible" and calling Nvidia "unbelievable."

Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Read Also: Michael Burry Hints At Bigger Nvidia Asia ‘Reveal’ As Jensen Huang’s ‘Deer In The Headlights’ Dig At Colette Kress Resurfaces

Administration Ties and Prior Warnings

Apart from Alice Huang, Jensen had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, and a second unnamed employee, according to Reuters.

Trump also revealed that he was told about Huang’s relationship with the alleged spy by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in May, following which the president had called Huang on Tuesday, urging him to fight for his job.

Concluding his remarks on Huang, Trump told Smith, "I can tell you this — somehow he’ll end up on his feet."

How Has NVDA Performed in 2026?

The stock was lower by 14.25% over the last year, down 10.89% year-to-date, and lower by 26.57% over the last month. It closed 4.34% lower at $166.19 per share on Thursday; the stock was down 1.97% in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA maintains a negative price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a good quality score.

Read Also: Jim Cramer Says Interim Nvidia CEO Colette Kress Leads With ‘Steel Fist’ After Jensen Huang Exit: ‘Absolutely The One You Need Right Now’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock