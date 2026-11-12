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Why Tetra Tech Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
By Avi Kapoor,3 days ago
Shares of Tetra Tech Inc(NASDAQ:TTEK) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Tetra Tech reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.34 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.151 billion.
Tetra Tech shares jumped 8.5% to $40.81 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) gained 302% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. According to a Monday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 8 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
- Phaos Technlgy Hldngs (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:POAS) rose 191.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Wednesday.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) jumped 119% to $6.34 in pre-market trading as the company announced that its spin-out company, Neurosterix, has closed a $105 million Series B financing.
- Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ:CENN) gained 114.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.
- Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) gained 23.8% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after declining over 50% on Wednesday.
- SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHFS) rose 18.8% to $0.029 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted third-quarter results, which showed revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.95 million from $1.83 million a year earlier.
- Sos Ltd – ADR (NYSE:SOS) gained 14.1% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. SOS recently announced that it approved a 1-for-20 reverse share split.
- AEVEX Corp (NYSE:AVEX) gained 11.8% to $13.56 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- OR Royalties Inc (NYSE:OR) gained 9.8% to $39.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc(NASDAQ:WHLR) fell 35.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 133% on Wednesday. Wheeler REIT, last week, posted third-quarter results.
- Beyond Air Inc(NASDAQ:XAIR) fell 27.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) fell 23.8% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
- OPTIMIZERx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX) fell 23.5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
- Yimutian Inc(NASDAQ:YMT) fell 19.3% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday.
- Basel Medical Group Ltd(NASDAQ:BMGL) tumbled 15.7% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Wednesday.
- Nft Ltd(NYSE:MI) fell 16% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Wednesday.
- Digi International Inc(NASDAQ:DGII) shares declined 16% to $56.30 in pre-market trading. Digi International posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Corteva Inc(NYSE:CTVA) declined 8% to $11.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Alvotech SA(NASDAQ:ALVO) declined 6.7% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced weak quarterly results.
Photo via Shutterstock