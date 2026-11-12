Why Tetra Tech Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

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Shares of Tetra Tech Inc(NASDAQ:TTEK) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Tetra Tech reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.34 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.151 billion.

Tetra Tech shares jumped 8.5% to $40.81 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) gained 302% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. According to a Monday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 8 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

(NASDAQ:PLCE) gained 302% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. According to a Monday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 8 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. P haos Technlgy Hldngs (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:POAS) rose 191.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:POAS) rose 191.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) jumped 119% to $6.34 in pre-market trading as the company announced that its spin-out company, Neurosterix, has closed a $105 million Series B financing.

(NASDAQ:ADXN) jumped 119% to $6.34 in pre-market trading as the company announced that its spin-out company, Neurosterix, has closed a $105 million Series B financing. Cenntro Inc ( NASDAQ:CENN) gained 114.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CENN) gained 114.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday. Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) gained 23.8% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after declining over 50% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:OMH) gained 23.8% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after declining over 50% on Wednesday. SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHFS) rose 18.8% to $0.029 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted third-quarter results, which showed revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.95 million from $1.83 million a year earlier.

(NASDAQ:SHFS) rose 18.8% to $0.029 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted third-quarter results, which showed revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.95 million from $1.83 million a year earlier. Sos Ltd – ADR (NYSE:SOS) gained 14.1% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. SOS recently announced that it approved a 1-for-20 reverse share split.

(NYSE:SOS) gained 14.1% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. SOS recently announced that it approved a 1-for-20 reverse share split. AEVEX Corp (NYSE:AVEX) gained 11.8% to $13.56 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NYSE:AVEX) gained 11.8% to $13.56 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. OR Royalties Inc (NYSE:OR) gained 9.8% to $39.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Losers

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) fell 35.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 133% on Wednesday. Wheeler REIT, last week, posted third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:WHLR) fell 35.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 133% on Wednesday. Wheeler REIT, last week, posted third-quarter results. Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) fell 27.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:XAIR) fell 27.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results. Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) fell 23.8% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:RKDA) fell 23.8% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday. OPTIMIZERx Cor p (NASDAQ:OPRX) fell 23.5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

p (NASDAQ:OPRX) fell 23.5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Yimutian Inc (NASDAQ:YMT) fell 19.3% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:YMT) fell 19.3% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday. Basel Medical Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BMGL) tumbled 15.7% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:BMGL) tumbled 15.7% to $0.58 in pre-market trading after dipping 65% on Wednesday. Nft Ltd (NYSE:MI) fell 16% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:MI) fell 16% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Wednesday. Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) shares declined 16% to $56.30 in pre-market trading. Digi International posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter.

(NASDAQ:DGII) shares declined 16% to $56.30 in pre-market trading. Digi International posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter. Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) declined 8% to $11.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:CTVA) declined 8% to $11.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Alvotech SA(NASDAQ:ALVO) declined 6.7% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced weak quarterly results.

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