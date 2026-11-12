Jensen Huang's Biggest Strength Isn't His Tech Knowledge but His Decision-Making, Analyst Says Amid NVDA Ouster Reports

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Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) could face a significant leadership challenge if CEO Jensen Huang exits, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warning that his ability to make decisive strategic bets is difficult to replace.

Why Jensen Huang Matters to Nvidia

On Wednesday, Kuo took to X to explain why Huang’s importance to Nvidia extends well beyond his understanding of emerging technologies.

According to the analyst, Huang excels at turning technological possibilities identified by engineers into products that the entire company commits resources to developing and delivering.

That ability also gives Nvidia’s suppliers greater visibility into future orders, encouraging them to invest in manufacturing capabilities and keep pace with increasingly demanding product specifications.

Huang’s decisions also influence competitors, pushing them to accelerate their own technology development and investments across the artificial intelligence industry.

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Huang’s Decision-Making Is His Biggest Strength

Kuo argued that making aggressive technology upgrades happen is considerably harder than simply providing suppliers with order visibility.

He noted that Huang does not necessarily need to be Nvidia’s foremost technical expert on emerging technologies such as high-voltage direct current (HVDC), co-packaged optics (CPO), near-packaged optics (NPO) or advanced circuit board materials.

Instead, his strength lies in evaluating technology, organizational capabilities, business strategy and supply chain requirements together before making decisions and committing resources.

What Happens to Nvidia Without Huang

Kuo suggested that, based on publicly available information, it could be difficult for Huang to emerge from the controversy unscathed.

If his departure becomes a reality, Nvidia may need to gradually reduce its dependence on his individual decision-making while preparing a succession plan.

The analyst identified two key indicators investors should monitor: whether Nvidia can continue developing products and technologies as efficiently as before and how competitors respond to any changes.

“Supply chain research will be an important basis for that judgment,” Kuo said.

Nvidia Board Weighs Huang’s Exit Amid Affair Allegations

His comments come after it was reported that Nvidia’s board is preparing to consider removing Huang following allegations about two extramarital relationships.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating the allegations but expressed support for Huang after speaking with him.

On the other hand, Taiwan has revoked the entry permit of Alice Huang, who is accused of spying for China and having an affair with Nvidia CEO, after confirming that she repeatedly entered the island using a Hong Kong passport.

Nvidia’s independent board members and external legal counsel are also probing the allegations, while the company maintains there is “no reason to believe” its trade secrets or national security were compromised.

Price Action: Nvidia shares dropped 8.61% to $158.78 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankingsplace Nvidia in the 12th percentile for Momentum and the 98th percentile for Growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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