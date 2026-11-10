Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck Says 'Critical Minerals' Remain 'a Challenge for a Number of Industries' While Trump Pushes Greenland Exploration

Image via Shutterstock

Rocket Lab USA Inc.(NASDAQ:RKLB) controls much of its supply chain, but CEO Peter Beck said that critical minerals remain a challenge for many industries, as President Donald Trump pushes mineral exploration in Greenland.

Raw Materials, Not Parts, Are the Concern

Asked on the third-quarter earnings call on Monday about the space supply chain and any emerging “watch item,” Beck said Rocket Lab is less exposed because it is “so vertically integrated.”

The company watches raw materials instead, he said.

“There are some critical minerals and whatnot that continue to be a challenge for a number of industries,” Beck said, adding that the supply chain “devolves all the way down to just raw materials rather than any particular items.”

Read Also: RKLB Stock Tumbles Over 8% Overnight as Neutron Delays Overshadow Record Revenue — but Analyst Sees Rocket Lab's Solar, Connectivity Advantage

Trump Pushes Greenland Exploration

Last month, Trump said that large-scale oil, gas and mineral exploration is about to begin in Greenland, without giving details

Greenland holds deposits of critical minerals, but severe weather, difficult logistics and other Arctic hurdles could complicate commercial projects.

The Kvanefjeld deposit contains an estimated 1 billion tonnes of ore, according to its owner, Energy Transition Minerals.

Beats on Q3 Revenue, Misses on Earnings

Rocket Lab reported third-quarter revenue of $267.83 million, beating the consensus estimate of $257 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The end-to-end space company reported a loss of 12 cents per share for the quarter, missing estimates for a loss of six cents per share.

The company guided fourth-quarter revenue of $270 million to $290 million (midpoint at $280 million), while analysts expect about $265.8 million. It also forecasts an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14 million to $20 million in the fourth quarter.

Price Action: Shares rose 10.91% on Monday to close at $58.86, while they fell 5.54% to $55.60 in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Benzinga Edge rankings indicate Rocket Lab’s stock has a Momentum score in the 11th percentile, with negative price trends across the short, medium, and long term.

See More: Top Value Stocks

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Image via Shutterstock