Kevin O'Leary Makes 3 Big Predictions for 2027: US-Canada Trade Deal, Crypto Law and Iran War—Are Bettors Pricing the Same Outcome?

Kevin O’Leary | Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

With the midterms over, veteran investor Kevin O’Leary is mapping out possible 2027 outcomes—and bettors seem to partly share his outlook.

US-Canada Trade Conflict to End?

In a video posted on X, O’Leary made three “big predictions” for 2027.

First, he forecast that the trade war between the U.S. and Canada will end “out of economic necessity.”

O’Leary, himself Canadian, said that the two North American economies would eventually “merge” to counter the common adversary—China.

Kalshi traders put the odds at 90% that the U.S. and Canada will finalize a trade agreement, including agreed tariff changes, by April 2027.

Source: Kalshi

Notably, President Donald Trump said last week that the U.S. is "very close" to a trade deal with Canada.

After trade talks broke down in August, the Trump administration imposed 50% duties on $27.6 billion of Canadian goods, and Canada responded with tariffs of 15% to 50% on more than $20 billion of U.S. goods.

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Crypto Legislation to Become Law?

O’Leary also expectd the CLARITY Act to finally pass in 2027, emphasizing the importance of tokenization and modernizing financial infrastructure.

Kalshi bettors were divided on this, placing only a 21% chance that the key cryptocurrency legislation becomes law in 2027.

The bill failed a key Senate vote in September, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance as key Democratic negotiators who spent months on the bill voted no.

Source: Kalshi

Will Trump End Iran War?

Lastly, O’Leary forecats an end to the Middle East war in 2027, arguing that the world cannot sustain elevated oil prices for long.

As of this writing, the Kalshi crowd priced in a 42% chance of a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran in 2027.

Interestingly, Trump is weighing a return to major military operations against Iran, despite acknowledging earlier that the Iran conflict contributed to Republican losses.

Source: Kalshi

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Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com