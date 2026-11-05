AGNT Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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AGNT(NASDAQ:AGNT) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

AGNT reported a 6% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.4 billion for Q3 2026, with real estate transactions and sales volume also up.

The company is focusing on four strategic areas: agent support, innovation, operating efficiency, and margin expansion, with significant emphasis on supporting agents through technology and training.

AGNT announced the Open Real Estate initiative, a collaboration with major real estate companies to standardize property listing data, aiming to reduce market fragmentation.

Q3 operational highlights include a 5% increase in agents to 87,457 and a 10% increase in sales volume to $59.3 billion, with the NextHome acquisition contributing to growth.

For Q4 2026, AGNT projects revenue of $1.0 to $1.2 billion, with challenges from high mortgage rates and legal costs impacting guidance.

The company remains debt-free with a cash reserve of $111.4 million and plans to maintain financial flexibility.

Management highlighted the development of the Agent OS and MCP connectors to integrate with existing AI tools, enhancing agent productivity without requiring new app adoption.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Third quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Denise Garcia, Investor Relations.

Please go ahead.

Denise Garcia (Investor Relations)

Thanks, Operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to AGNT’s third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Leo Pareja, AGNT’s Chief Executive Officer, and Jesse Hill, AGNT’s Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open the call for Q&A. Questions can be submitted via slido.com using event code AGNT or simply scan the QR code in the supplemental materials available on AGNT’s investor relations website, but first I’ll review the Safe Harbor statement.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than those of historical fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC website and on our investor relations website, as well as the risks and other factors discussed in today’s earnings press release. Additional information is also available in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which was filed today. In addition, references will be made to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and all other financial measures are GAAP unless cited as non-GAAP. Information on non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is available in the press release issued this afternoon and on our Investor Relations section of our website. Unless otherwise noted, reported figures are rounded and comparisons for the third quarter of 2026 are to the third quarter of 2025.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Leo.

Leo Pareja (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Denise, and good afternoon, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be speaking to you for the first time as the CEO of AGNT. I’m excited to lead this company to our next era of growth, and I’m looking forward to sharing our 2027 strategy on the next call. When we wrap up the fourth quarter of 2026 today, we’ll cover a few items: our operating environment, where we’re focused for the rest of this year, and how the third quarter reflects that focus.

Let me start with the market, because it shapes everything. To be direct, it remains challenging, and we’re planning accordingly. Existing home sales are on pace to land at or near 4 million again this year. Inventory is up about 7% from a year ago, but it’s still below pre-COVID levels. Mortgage rates are sitting above 7.3, and Fannie recently raised its 30-year fixed forecast to 7.4 for the fourth quarter and 7.5 throughout 2027, and these are up from earlier projections below 7.

We should expect this market to stay difficult for a while, and we’ve said this to our agents, but we also want to make it clear how we see it. This is not a market that’s broken; it’s a market that’s resetting to normal after two record booms or warped expectations. Life events still force people to move, and in a market that requires real skill, the agents who are doing the work are taking the share. That’s where we’re well positioned. We have scale.

We have a value stack for agents that we believe is unmatched. We have a competitive compensation structure and a strong agent base that’s increasingly productive, and we’re up for the challenge. An important industry announcement I want to address: on October 26, AGNT, along with Keller Williams, HomeServices of America, and RE/MAX Group announced Open Real Estate, a national initiative to create a shared infrastructure for property listing data. The idea is simple. A brokerage or an agent would create a listing once using a minimum set of standard fields, and it would be shared with participating members and distributed to local MLSs, home search sites, and other platforms.

When listings are fragmented or kept out of view, buyers can miss homes and sellers can reach fewer potential buyers. Open Real Estate is designed to work alongside MLSs to combat market fragmentation, and it’s open to every brokerage in America as a free participating member. To be clear, Open Real Estate is a standalone company with its own board of managers and its own leadership, which will be built over the coming months. AGNT is one of the four founding equity members, but Open Real Estate is not a consolidating subsidiary of AGNT, and we do not expect it to have a material effect on our results.

AGNT shares Open Real Estate’s conviction that access, information, and transparency should be a benefit, not a barrier, to both buyers and sellers. With that, let’s move on to where we’re focused for the rest of the year. There are four key targets we’re focused on to manage through this cycle and come out ahead: agents, innovation, operating efficiency, and margin expansion. Let me address each, starting with agents. We believe AGNT is a global operating system for the modern real estate entrepreneur, and we’ve worked to build this since our inception. Most recently, with the acquisition of NextHome, we created a multimodal platform.

Independent agents, team leaders, and franchise owners can all find a home built for the way they want to grow. We established two models this year, providing real estate professionals with maximum optionality. We’ve also made real strides in providing agents with the tools they need to run their business. The goal is simple: help agents sell and manage their business, get paid smoothly, and provide better training and support at every step. Our intention is to earn the right to continue to be the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet.

Moving on to our next area of focus, innovation. Innovation is in our DNA. We built the first cloud-based brokerage, and we intend to keep our lead as a technology innovator in the space. At EXPCON last month we announced two things we want to highlight. Number one is MCP First AI of Choice initiative. Most companies in our industry are building their own AI assistant, their own chatbot, their own login, and a set of new habits that agents are asked to adopt.

We asked a different question: Why ask agents to change their habits at all? Our agents are already using AI they trust, whether that’s Claude, GPT, or another tool. So we built MCP connectors that meet our agents natively, wherever they are today. No new app to download, no new login to remember. An agent asks a question and gets the right answer where they are working natively. We’re not trying to outbuild the largest frontier models in the world.

We’re going to connect to them instead. Number two is Agent OS, which stands for AgentEC Operating Systems. Our stock ticker AGNT represents where the company is going. It’s a full modernization of how EXP runs—agent first—from the ground up, built for a world you’re actually operating in today. MCP is the front door; Agent OS is the whole house. It’s the full modernization of how we run—from how agents get paid to how a transaction moves to how they’re supported from day one—and we’re making this all easy to find in the Hub.

The Hub is now a scaled, enterprise-grade software built for agents’ specific needs. Every line of code was written by AI, and much of its ongoing iteration and maintenance runs through our AgentEX software factory methodology, with stakeholders directly shaping its evolution. Today, at the center of the community and the communication at AGNT, the Hub continues to grow steadily month over month, with nearly 3 million messages sent in just the last 90 days and more than 1,700 active community groups.

Our new Hub MCP has received more than 1.2 million tool calls since its October 8 launch. As for the rest of the Agent OS ecosystem taking shape, with the Hub being at the center of it, we expect to see adoption increase. Here’s why this matters to you as investors. These initiatives support three of our four pillars. On innovation, this puts us inside of the tools agents already use every day, rather than asking them to adopt something new and diverting their attention away from closing deals and putting a drag on their productivity. On operating efficiency, modernizing the systems underneath the business should over time reduce friction in transaction processing and how agents are supported.

These are early days, so we’ll be careful not to overpromise on timing or financial impact, but we’re encouraged by the direction, and we’ll share our 2027 plans on our next call. Now let me take you through our third quarter operating highlights. We ended the quarter with revenue, real estate transactions, sales agents, and transactions per agent up, all year over year. Our agents are increasingly productive even in a tough market, and we continue to retain our most productive agents. Consistent with Q2, over 90% of our attrition comes from the less productive cohort, and nearly half of the nonproductive agents in the U.S. who left EXP also left the industry.

And we continue to add agents on teams, with 44% of new agent joiners on teams in Q3. And this is important because agents on teams are 77% more productive than individual agents. Another priority is margin expansion, and there are several places I’d point to. First, International: we have consistently narrowed its operating losses and improved adjusted EBITDA while expanding our presence worldwide. Jesse will provide additional detail on the third quarter business segments shortly. Second, our ancillary services such as LuxVT and Revenos are higher-margin businesses that help agents win in the luxury market and generate leads in any market.

At EXPCON, we also announced Revenos Mortgage powered by NuurEz, a joint venture we expect to launch in early 2027. Third, franchise systems like NextHome: NextHome is not yet a significant contributor to overall gross margin, but we believe it has the potential to drive gross margin up over time as we scale. We’re operating with discipline, we’re investing where we see real opportunity, and we’re staying realistic about the market. With that, I’ll hand it over to Jesse.

Jesse Hill (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Leo, and good afternoon, everyone. I’ll walk through our consolidated operating and financial results for the third quarter. I’ll also provide more detail across our business segments and our outlook for the remainder of the year before opening up the call to questions. Starting with operational results, we ended the quarter with 87,457 agents, up 5% year over year. That figure includes the agents who joined us with the NextHome acquisition in May. Real estate sales transactions were over 131,000, up 8% year over year, and sales volume was $59.3 billion, up 10% year over year, both including NextHome. NextHome is the heart of our strategy to build a multimodal platform, and it contributed to that growth. Excluding NextHome, transactions were up 1.7%, and productivity per person was 5.5, up 6% year over year.

We’re encouraged that the productivity gains and the transaction growth in our core business are showing up in our numbers, and we’re pleased with how NextHome is adding a franchise platform and reach to agents who prefer that model as we continue to integrate it. Revenue was $1.4 billion, up 6% year over year and within our guidance range of $1.35 to $1.45 billion. Despite increased pressure from the macro environment during the quarter, gross profit was $91 million, also up 6%. Operating expenses were $87.9 million, within our guidance range of $85 to $90 million. Operating income was $3.1 million, down 23% from last year. This was primarily the result of heightened legal costs, which we expect to continue in the back half of the year, as we flagged on last quarter’s call.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million, down 3% year over year and within our guidance range of $17 to $22 million. Finally, we ended the quarter with $111.4 million in cash, roughly flat with last year and up slightly from the second quarter. As we balance building our cash reserves against opportunistically buying back shares at these levels, we continue to build our cash reserves to preserve optionality, and we remain debt free. North America Realty remains our largest operating segment. Revenue was $1.3 billion, up 5%. Operating income was $9.5 million, down 10%, and adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, down 3%. International remains our fastest-growing segment. Revenue was $51.7 million, up 27%. While we continue to invest in expansion, the segment’s operating loss was $1.9 million, a 14% improvement year over year, and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.3 million, an 18% improvement.

Our Other Affiliated Services segment contributed $0.7 million in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, a 58% improvement year over year. In total, that’s $1.4 billion in revenue, $3.1 million in operating income, and $17.1 million in adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead, we remain focused on agent success, innovation, operating efficiently, and margin expansion. For the fourth quarter, we project revenue of $1.0 to $1.2 billion, operating expenses of $93 to $97 million, and adjusted EBITDA of negative $7 million to break even. Elevated mortgage rates have continued to pressure housing demand, and we have updated our top-line guidance accordingly. For the full year, we now expect revenue in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 billion.

As we approach year-end, we have increased visibility on Q4 operating expenses, as reflected in our updated OPEX and EBITDA guidance. We now expect operating expenses in the range of $362 to $367 million and adjusted EBITDA between $40 to $47 million. While the current operating environment remains challenging, we continue to focus on our top priorities, including agents, innovation, operating efficiency, and expanding margins. We believe we are well positioned to support these initiatives and drive shareholder value long term.

With that, Leo and I would be happy to take your questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question-and-answer portion of today’s call. As a reminder, you can submit questions anytime on slido.com using event code AGNT or simply scan the QR code in the supplemental materials. To ask a question over the phone line during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. We’ll pause for a moment to allow questions to come through the queue, and I’ll hand it back to Denise for some kickoff questions.

Denise Garcia (Investor Relations)

Thanks, Danny. So while we’re waiting, I’ll kick it off with a couple questions that we received from our analysts. I’ll start with you, Leo. Leo, what are the initial startup costs of Open Real Estate, and what’s the financial impact as the collaboration scales?

Leo Pareja (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Denise. For some context, Open Real Estate is a collaboration among four founding members today, and it’s not consolidated into our financial statements. Our exposure is limited to our share as one of those founding members. Our startup costs and our spend to date have been very modest and not material to AGNT. Going forward, costs will be borne by all the founding members, not just AGNT alone. As the venture builds out key leadership and moves ahead with platform development, we expect costs to increase over the next two quarters.

We don’t expect that increase to be material to AGNT’s results.

Denise Garcia (Investor Relations)

Okay, thanks. And Jesse, one for you. Can you expand on your fourth quarter and full-year guidance? What’s changed since you provided guidance in August?

Jesse Hill (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thank you, Denise. While our Q3 results were solid, our updated Q4 guidance reflects two primary factors—really, the macro headwinds that we’re all seeing and elevated legal expenses that we’re seeing here at AGNT. So on the top line, rising interest rates continue to weigh significantly on housing demand, and we’ve seen that softening as we’ve headed into Q4 here. And on the bottom line, legal costs are continuing to run higher than our baseline due to several active matters that we believe are reaching peak activity in 2026.

And so both of these combined caused us to adjust our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range accordingly. And then just one more note on the legal costs: while we always expect to have some baseline of legal expenses, we are confident that 2026 is running above that baseline, and we believe it will normalize as we head into 2027.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we have a question over the phone line from Steven Sheldon with William Blair. Your line is open.

Steven Sheldon (Analyst at William Blair)

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Just, I guess as we think about the cost structure, you know, the housing market has been weak. You know, I guess if that continues through next year, are there things you could do to, I guess, protect the bottom line and the profit trajectory here? And maybe just kind of give us a refresh on, you know, the expense base—how much of that is kind of fixed versus variable? Love detail there. Thanks.

Jesse Hill (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. Thank you for the question. We’ve communicated at a very high level before—we don’t break it out—but when we show the unit economics in our key performance indicators that we track in the Q, the fixed and variable split that you’re asking for is generally one-third/two-thirds. That’s a safe range: one-third variable, two-thirds fixed. We like to use internally the language direct and indirect, right? It’s not exactly fixed in the sense of, like, having a factory or a tractor.

And so even the indirect costs for us are slightly fungible—legal being an example here. And then going forward, to answer your question, you know, we intend to provide guidance in Q4 for 2027 when we have a stronger finger on the pulse for what interest rates are going to look like, what trends are looking like, when we have closed out the year here. But just initially, I can tell you we are really focused on operational efficiency and what we can do with our unit economics, and we’re going to continue to focus on that as we head into 2027.

Steven Sheldon (Analyst at William Blair)

Got it. That’s helpful. And then maybe just as a follow-up, you know, I would love to get any detail on what you’re seeing in the recruiting pipeline, you know, for agents, teams, etc. And I do—you know, I think some peers have talked about industry agent churn picking up. You know, I joined late so apologies if I missed this, but just, yeah, I guess maybe talk about both what you’re seeing in the pipeline, the ability to add, you know, gross agents, and then the trends you’re seeing on the churn side and, you know, if there’s—if anything’s directionally changing in any of those categories.

Leo Pareja (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Steven. It’s Leo. Yeah, so what we’re seeing is pretty consistent. Over 90% of our attrition comes from the agents doing less than seven or so transactions. When we had the slides in the virtual world, I was able to point that out pretty clearly. And 59% of the nonproductive agents who left EXP left the industry in Q3. So 44% of all new agents joining us are joining on teams. So definitely seeing a skew over the last five years, if you will.

I can give you an anecdotal story with one of our top team leaders. I was on the phone with her the other day, and she said five years ago 90% of the agents joining her team were brand-new agents, and now she says 65% are actually pretty seasoned who are just tired. So, you know, we’re focused on productivity programs like FastCap. We just won two gold awards—competing with companies like 3M and Pepsi—in training is where we’re really focused. I would actually give you a slightly different view of the churn. I feel like a lot of the inherent churn happened over the last three years, and the folks who are here are kind of the survivors of the process. But again, we’re still seeing, I would say, seasonal year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter ratios. So we haven’t seen an uptick, if you will, even though the industry continues to contract. So in other calls I’ve celebrated that—in a contracting denominator basis—it feels really, really good.

So, you know, we’re more of the same: really tough macro, but we’re really focused on productivity. And I think I said 59%. I meant 49%. So yeah, tough macro. We’re really focused on skills. That’s the agent that’s going to survive in this market.

Steven Sheldon (Analyst at William Blair)

Makes sense. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, you can submit questions anytime on slido.com using event code AGNT or simply scan the QR code in the supplemental materials. To ask a question over the phone line during this session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. We’ll pause for a moment to allow questions to come through the queue.

With no additional questions in the queue, we’ll wrap up today’s call. Thank you to everyone who joined. A recording of this call and our latest investor presentation are available on our investor relations website at agnt.in. Thank you, and have a great evening.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.