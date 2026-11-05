Doximity Stock Slips on Q2 Earnings: Key Details

Photo: courtesy of Doximity

Doximity Inc(NYSE:DOCS) shares are moving lower in extended trading Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Doximity shares are retreating from recent levels. Why are DOCS shares down?

Doximity Q2 Key Metrics

Doximity, which operates an online networking service for medical professionals, reported second-quarter revenue of $174.54 million, beating analyst estimates of $170.82 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Revenue was up 4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 35 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $88.9 million, down 12% year-over-year.

“We delivered another quarter of record engagement while investing heavily in AI and maintaining a 51%adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity.

“More than 190 health systems have now purchased our AI suite, and with UpToDate and DoseCheck, we’re extending our lead in distribution and trust.”

Doximity guided for third-quarter revenue of $195 million to $196 million, versus estimates of $195.14 million. The company also guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of $678 million to $683 million, versus estimates of $677.56 million.

DOCS Shares Dip After Earnings

Doximity shares were down 7.45% in after-hours, trading at $30.70 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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Image: courtesy of Doximity.