Sui Group Holdings Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Sui Group Holdings(NASDAQ:SUIG) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Sui Group Holdings reported significant developments in the Sui blockchain ecosystem, enhancing its position in decentralized finance and digital payments.

Financial highlights include a net income increase to $47.7 million with net gains on digital assets, despite a decrease in total revenue to $557,000 due to lower investment and interest income.

Strategically, the company focuses on expanding its blockchain-native treasury management and exploring institutional lending opportunities to maximize returns.

The company is prioritizing cost-cutting and maintaining cash reserves, while selectively pursuing investments in digital assets, financial technology, and artificial intelligence.

Management emphasized disciplined capital allocation and the pursuit of long-term growth opportunities, while maintaining a strong relationship with the Sui Foundation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Sui Group Holdings’ financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Joining us today are Sui Group Holdings’ Chairman of the Board, Marius Barnett; Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Polinsky; Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Gerasi; and the company’s Investor Relations advisor, Mr. Aaron D’ Souza with Elevate IR. By now, everyone should have access to the company’s third quarter 2026 earnings press release, which was issued this afternoon at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.suig.io. This call will also be available for webcast replay on the company’s website.

Following management’s remarks, we will open the call for your questions. I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. D’ Souza for introductory comments.

Aaron D’ Souza (Investor Relations Advisor)

Thank you, Operator. Please be advised this conference call will contain statements that are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as believe, expectations, intend, continue, will, may, should, estimate, potential, evaluate, pursuing, plan to, design, to, positioned, capable, can, play, aim, or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC, such as the inherent volatility and risks associated with investing in Sui Group Holdings.

Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are being made only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. For important risks and assumptions associated with such forward-looking statements, please refer to the company’s SEC filings. During this call, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the back of today’s earnings press release. They’re also available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.sui.io. I will now turn the call over to the company’s Chairman of the Board, Marius Barnett.

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Thank you, Erin, and good afternoon, everyone. The third quarter was another important period of development for the Sui blockchain as the ecosystem continued to expand its institutional presence, advance its underlying infrastructure and attract new applications across decentralized finance, payments and tokenized real-world assets. We believe these developments will support Sui’s position as one of the leading layer-one blockchains designed to support the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

Across the digital asset industry, we are seeing a broader shift towards real-world adoption as financial institutions increasingly explore how blockchain technology can improve the efficiency, accessibility and functionality of traditional financial products. This evolution is creating significant opportunities for high-performance blockchain networks capable of supporting institutional-scale activity, and we believe Sui is particularly well positioned to benefit from these trends due to its speed, scalability and innovative technical architecture.

During the quarter, we saw several meaningful developments that demonstrate the growing maturity of the Sui ecosystem. In particular, Securitize introduced a tokenized high-income investment fund with Neuberger serving as sub-advisor, while tZERO announced plans to integrate its regulated digital securities infrastructure with Sui. These initiatives represent important steps towards bringing traditional financial products on-chain and expanding the infrastructure available to institutional investors.

We also saw progress across stablecoin adoption and payment infrastructure. In September, Gaia integrated SUI into its cross-border payment platform, expanding the network’s utility for businesses seeking more efficient international transactions. Subsequent to quarter-end, Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 went live on Sui, enabling native USDC transfers across supported blockchain networks. Samsung also announced plans to integrate USDC transfers into Samsung Wallet, with Sui among its blockchain partners.

Collectively, these developments underscore the growing role that Sui can play in facilitating digital payments, improving liquidity and connecting traditional financial services with decentralized infrastructure. Another notable development was the continued advancement of Hashi, Sui’s Bitcoin finance infrastructure, which is designed to expand Bitcoin’s utility within decentralized finance. Following its public testnet launch in July, Sui outlined plans for a phased mainnet rollout supported by a coalition that includes Anchorage Digital. We believe initiatives like Hashi have the potential to bring additional liquidity and financial activity to the network by enabling Bitcoin holders to participate in on-chain financial applications.

Beyond these ecosystem developments, Sui continued to advance its underlying technology and security infrastructure. In August, Sui outlined its approach to quantum-resistant cryptography, including plans to introduce new signature methods designed to protect accounts and digital assets against emerging security threats. In October, support for the ML-DSA65 signature standard was introduced on DevNet, enabling developers to begin testing these capabilities ahead of a broader deployment.

We believe this forward-looking approach to security is important as blockchain technology becomes more deeply integrated into institutional financial infrastructure. Taken together, these developments demonstrate the breadth of innovation taking place across Sui; the network is evolving beyond a platform for digital asset transactions into a broader financial ecosystem supporting payments, tokenization, lending and other institutional use cases. While we are still in the early stages of adoption, we believe the continued expansion of these capabilities will create a compelling foundation for long-term growth and reinforces our conviction in Sui’s potential to become an important component of the global digital economy.

Turning to Sui Group Holdings. Our strategy continues to be centered on maximizing the value of Sui Group Holdings through scalable, transparent and long-term value creation, enhanced balance sheet productivity by lending to its ecosystem as strategic partners on a risk-adjusted basis, and allocating capital to high-conviction growth themes across the digital asset, financial technology and artificial intelligence sector. As of November 2, 2026, we held approximately 109.3 million SUI tokens, including our digital asset loans and receivables.

On a fully adjusted basis, this represents approximately 1.35 SUI per share of common stock. A significant majority of our holdings are staked, generating an estimated annual yield of approximately 1.5% during the quarter and approximately 4,000 SUI per day. Staking enables us to earn Sui-denominated returns while maintaining exposure to the network’s growth over time. Beyond staking, we are continuing to evaluate opportunities to deploy our treasury assets through institutional lending agreements that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our existing relationship with Bluefin, a leading decentralized trading and lending platform built on Sui, is an example of this strategy in action. Through our agreement, we have lent 6 million Sui tokens to Bluefin and are entitled to participate in revenues generated by certain activities on its platform.

We view this arrangement as an opportunity to enhance the economic productivity of our treasury while supporting the development of financial infrastructure within the Sui ecosystem. We are also actively supporting initiatives designed to expand liquidity and utility across the Sui network. As of September 30, we held approximately $10 million of SUI-USDE, reflecting our commitment to supporting the development of Sui-native stablecoin infrastructure. We believe stablecoins will play an increasingly important role in the growth of decentralized finance and initiatives that expand liquidity and accessibility can help support broader adoption across the ecosystem.

Our official relationship with the Sui Foundation continues to be an important differentiator in executing the strategy. In July, we extended our trademark license agreement for an additional year, further reinforcing our relationship with the Foundation. We also continue to engage directly with the developer and broader digital asset communities, including through our participation as a Platinum Sponsor at Sui Basecamp in Singapore during October, where we hosted the Sui GE Arena Trading Competition.

Our actions reflect our broader commitment to being an active participant in the Sui ecosystem. By leveraging our scale, strategic relationships and access to institutional opportunities, we believe we are well positioned to identify additional avenues for value creation as the network continues to mature. Importantly, our strategy also extends beyond our core Sui treasury operations. We are pursuing a broader set of high-conviction growth opportunities across digital assets, financial technology and artificial intelligence, where we believe our capital, industry relationships and investment expertise can generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. We believe the convergence of blockchain technology, financial services and artificial intelligence represents a compelling investment opportunity.

As these technologies continue to evolve, we expect to see new business models emerge that change how financial products operate, how capital is allocated and how businesses leverage technology to improve productivity and efficiency. Our strategic investments in N of 1 and Recursive Superintelligence reflect this investment philosophy and our commitment to identifying differentiated opportunities in emerging financial technology. N of 1 is focused on developing advanced financial intelligence models specifically designed for financial markets. We believe AI has the potential to meaningfully enhance financial research, market analysis and investment decision-making, creating opportunities for greater efficiency and more sophisticated approaches to capital allocation.

Our investment provides exposure to a company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial technology, two areas we believe will become increasingly interconnected over time. Similarly, our investments in Recursive Superintelligence provides exposure to the rapidly advancing field of AI research and development. Recursive is focused on developing systems capable of accelerating AI innovation, and subsequent to quarter-end, Recursive introduced Flint, its first coding model developed with support from its automated AI research system. We view this as an encouraging early milestone and believe Recursive’s approach has the potential to support meaningful advancements in AI capabilities and applications.

While these investments are distinct from our core Sui treasury strategy, they are consistent with our broader objective of allocating capital to high-conviction opportunities with attractive long-term growth potential. We intend to be selective and disciplined in evaluating additional investments, prioritizing opportunities where we believe we can achieve compelling risk-adjusted returns while maintaining the financial flexibility necessary to support our core treasury operations.

Ultimately, our objective is to build a differentiated platform capable of creating shareholder value through multiple avenues. Our Sui treasury provides a substantial foundation of digital asset exposure. Our staking and lending activities are designed to enhance balance sheet productivity, and our strategic investments provide opportunities to participate in emerging technologies and business models that we believe have significant long-term potential.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on increasing Sui per share over time, maximizing the productivity of our treasury and pursuing disciplined capital allocation opportunities that can enhance the intrinsic value of our business. We believe our combination of scale, strategic relationships and a long-term investments approach positions Sui Group Holdings to capitalise on the continued evolution of the digital asset ecosystem and to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Doug Polinski, our Chief Executive Officer, to provide an update on our specialty finance operations.

Doug Polinski (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Marius, and thank you, everyone, for joining today’s call. Our legacy specialty finance business continues to operate alongside our Sui treasury strategy with a focus on managing our existing loans and investments. During the first nine months of 2026, we received approximately $900,000 in repayments and redemptions from legacy investments. As of September 30, 2026, our remaining traditional lending portfolio, measured at fair value after impairments and credit provisions, is valued at zero due to a markdown of a non-performing loan.

While we continue to manage our legacy specialty finance investments, our primary focus is in our Sui treasury strategy and identifying opportunities that can generate lasting value for our shareholders. With that, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Turacy, to take you through our financial results. Joe.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the question queue. You may press star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handsets before pressing the star keys. One moment please while we poll for questions. And your first question comes from Brian Kisslinger with Alliance Global Partners.

Please state your question.

Kevin (Analyst)

Hi, this is Kevin on for Brian. Thank you for taking our questions. In terms of maximizing yield on the Sui treasury today, are you exploring any additional opportunities to generate returns beyond staking, particularly through lending or other ecosystem opportunities, whether that’s similar to the Bluefin agreement or otherwise?

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Hey Kevin, yeah, thanks for the question. So yes, I mean that’s been a consistent strategy of ours to look at lending. I think we have to look at lending on a risk-based approach because lending in today’s world, especially in DeFi, has its particular risks as we discussed earlier in the year. You know, even the Bluefin lend is a corporate loan. It’s not through smart contracts or any of the DeFi protocols. And we always said that we would look at the DeFi protocols when we got comfortable with the security risks in the world.

At the moment we continue to expand our relationships in the corporate part of the market and [are] looking at institutional lending to the likes of market makers or lenders where we can look at different types of guarantees, on a risk-based approach, and look at the return profile. So we continue to expand that and [are] looking at that more aggressively as time goes along.

Kevin (Analyst)

Great, thank you. And then has the combination of the current NAV discount and the increasingly uncertain path for clarity of the passage of the Clarity Act changed your strategy or capital allocation priorities? And if so, how are you thinking about the strategy differently today versus maybe earlier in the year?

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Yeah, I think, you know, clarity—obviously there’s been a lot of changes. I think we still could see, longer term, some different types of regulation coming through. From a strategy perspective, I think, you know, just from a general market movement perspective over the last six to nine months, our focus has been cutting cost. And I think we’ve done a great job in terms of getting the overhead cost of running the business down so that, you know, we’ve got enough cash to continue to run the business and not be under pressure to sell shares or to look at different types of raises.

I think from a strategy perspective, we’ve been focused on a disciplined approach to making sure that we don’t have any material cash requirements coming up and that we can wait for the markets to recover. We certainly have had to hold off on the expansion programs because we wanted to cut costs and ensure that we look at the best interests of all shareholders here.

Kevin (Analyst)

Got it. Thanks. Just two more. What is management’s strategy to create value for shareholders beyond the appreciation of Sui itself? And what initiatives can drive NAV or Sui per share growth even if Sui prices remain relatively flat?

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Yeah, I think right now our priority is making sure that, as I said, that we have a disciplined approach and that we’re not doing anything wild or that we’re not taking undue risk in the market at the moment. We’re looking forward to what the long term looks like for crypto. I think from a capital allocation perspective, the key has been cutting costs and not actually spending capital to increase NAV per share. We want to remain disciplined in our capital allocation approach.

I think longer term we can look at using Sui as collateral and seeing how we lend that out and grow. And, you know, I think that for the next six to nine months, we need to stay very disciplined and see where markets are at that point in time.

Kevin (Analyst)

Great, thank you. And then just for a last one, with recent Sui ecosystem developments, including the Samsung USDC integration and the Hashi Testnet launch, what are you seeing in terms of actual network activity and Sui demand? And which on-chain metrics are you watching most closely to determine whether these developments actually translate into sustainable value for Sui and the company?

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Yeah, so I think there’s been quite a few material announcements in the last few weeks. I think we’ve been very vocal about our long-term view on agentic finance and commerce in these sectors. I think to that extent Sui made some material announcements in terms of a JV with Google Cloud, another JV with Alibaba, and then incorporation of USDC on Sui into Samsung Wallet. I think there’s also [the] launch last month of Hashi, which is Mysten Labs’ product where you can keep your Bitcoin in your custodial wallet and it doesn’t get rehypothecated and you can use it in different ecosystems.

We’re definitely seeing increased network activity, although it has been slow generally, but we expect it to be slow when the markets have been so volatile, especially in a downward-trending market. I think long term there’s some unique things that are coming online. I think from a KPI perspective of where we’re looking at these types of things is, one is, you know, Sui fees are really low because the cost of using Sui is so low, and, you know, we don’t look at necessarily the fees on the chain because the point being of Sui is that it is so cheap to use.

I think we look at TVL, how much TVL is on chain. I think we look at the volume of stablecoin transactions. We look at the number of stablecoins on chain. We look at the number of developers on the chain, and those are the key metrics that we’ll be watching.

Kevin (Analyst)

Got it. Makes sense. Thanks for taking all our questions.

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Nathan Frankovitz with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please take your question.

Nathan Frankovitz (Analyst)

Hey, good evening guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to know, with the stock at 0.72x NAV as of the press release and Sui per share flat over the quarter, how are you thinking about the possibility of share buybacks against some of the AI and fintech investments highlighted in the press release?

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Yeah, as I said, we’re taking a disciplined approach to keep cash on our balance sheet. I don’t foresee us using the existing cash on the balance sheet to do buybacks at this point in time. As I said, we want to keep our cash requirements and make sure that we’ve got significant runway, that there’s not the possibility of needing to sell treasury or do anything material from that perspective. I think in time what we can look at, when the market’s right and when the risk profile is right, is looking at different types of financial instruments such as convertibles or prefs or those types of instruments where we could potentially look at doing buybacks.

But we take a very disciplined approach, and we don’t want to take risk or put too much pressure on the balance sheet at the moment.

Nathan Frankovitz (Analyst)

Understood. Thank you. And then just one quick follow-up. Last quarter, you said you had hoped to offer more clarity on the enhanced management structure this quarter. Where does that stand? And is there a chief investment officer search still on the way?

Marius Barnett (Chairman of the Board)

Yeah. So we have been working through that. And as soon as we’ve got more light on it, we’ll make the necessary announcements.

Nathan Frankovitz (Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. And with that, we will conclude today’s call. All parties may now disconnect. Have a great day. Thank you.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.