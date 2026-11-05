Applied Optoelectronics Stock Tumbles Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Applied Optoelectronics-Photo by Mino Surkala via Shutterstock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc(NASDAQ:AAOI) reported financial results for the third quarter after the close on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Applied Optoelectronics shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s pressuring AAOI stock?

Applied Optoelectronics Q3 Highlights

Applied Optoelectronics posted third-quarter revenue of $269.88 million, beating analyst estimates of $268.11 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 14 cents per share.

Gross margin was 28.2% in the third quarter, versus 27.7% in the second quarter and 28% in the comparable quarter last year.

“We have made meaningful progress in scaling our manufacturing capabilities, particularly for our 800G and 1.6T products, to address demand for AI-related optical technologies that we believe is accelerating,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics.

“We have recently secured a multi-year strategic agreement with a Tier 1 hyperscale datacenter customer, which we think provides us with improved long-term visibility and reinforces our confidence in the opportunity ahead as demand for high-bandwidth, energy-efficient optical connectivity products continues to grow.”

Applied Optoelectronics expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $385 million to $420 million versus estimates of $427.26 million. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 48 cents to 63 cents per share versus estimates of 56 cents per share.

AAOI Shares Trade Lower After Hours

AAOI Price Action:Applied Optoelectronics shares were down 10% in after-hours, trading at $42.20 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Overall guidance was weak at the midpoint, which may be weighing on shares after the close.

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