SINTX Technologies Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

SINTX Technologies(NASDAQ:SINT) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

SINTX Technologies reported a 953% increase in third-quarter revenue to $2.2 million, driven by industrial and aerospace ceramics manufacturing operations.

Gross profit rose to $1.4 million, and the net loss decreased by 55% to $1.6 million year-over-year.

Strategic priorities include growth in industrial and aerospace sectors, commercialization of silicon nitride systems for medical use, and advancements in 3D manufacturing.

The company highlighted successful execution of a warrant call post-revenue milestone, yielding $2 million in gross capital proceeds.

Future focus remains on reliable manufacturing, commercialization of medical devices, and exploring licensing opportunities for silicon nitride textiles.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

I would now like to turn the call over to SINTX Technologies Chief Legal Officer Kevin Ontiveros.

Eric K. Olson (President and CEO)

Thank you, Kevin. And thank you to everyone for joining today’s call. Our third quarter performance marks an important step in SINTX’s transition into a commercially driven advanced biomaterials company. For many years, the strength of SINTX has been its silicon nitride technology, manufacturing expertise, and research and development capabilities. Today we can announce that we have translated these strengths into sustainable commercial revenue and gross profits.

I would like to highlight several third quarter takeaways. First, SINTX has manufactured and delivered more silicon nitride parts than in any other quarter in the company’s history. Third quarter revenue grew 953%, reaching approximately 2.2 million, compared with 208,000 a year earlier. This represents a meaningful step up in demonstrating commercial scale, driven primarily by our industrial and aerospace ceramics manufacturing operations. Second, gross profits reached approximately 1.4 million, while our net loss narrowed by 55% year over year.

Third, achieving the Q3 revenue milestone allowed us to execute a warrant call which resulted in gross capital proceeds of approximately $2 million as well as the expiration of unexercised warrants that would have covered the issuance of an additional 941,000 shares, reducing the dilution to existing shareholders. We anticipate the revenue from the industrial sales vertical will support us as we continue our transition to addressing unmet needs in medical devices and medical textiles while also working to bring our cost structure more in line with our revenue. The update we will discuss today reinforces both our short- and long-term business strategies focused on, first, industrial and aerospace revenue growth; second, commercialization of our FDA-clear synaptic silicon nitride system for foot and ankle procedures; third, moving our silicon nitride PEEK 3D printed orthopedic implants closer to commercialization; and fourth, the licensing of silicon nitride-treated medical textiles for wound closure and wound care applications. These strategies are possible thanks to our one-of-a-kind vertically integrated manufacturing facility, the only facility registered with the FDA to manufacture medical-grade silicon nitride biomaterials.

This manufacturing capability, combined with our recent patents for integrating silicon nitride into composites and textiles, has allowed our platform to begin moving forward beyond traditional orthopedic devices and into other exciting biotech applications. As the only global manufacturer of medical-grade silicon nitride, we believe our priorities reflect a business that is not just about a single quarter’s growth. It is about our ability to leverage a biomaterial platform to convert customer demand into delivered products and overall revenue growth. With that context in mind, I’d like to begin discussing our revenue growth in Q3 and what that means for the future of our silicon nitride business. Industrial manufacturing remained the primary contributor to third quarter revenue.

Our experience in material formulation, precision manufacturing, and repeatable processing gives us an opportunity to deepen relationships with established industrial customers who need reliable components that perform in demanding environments. Purchase orders received this year from Fortune 500 aerospace companies informed the guidance we offered in our second quarter earnings call where we indicated an expected revenue range of $900,000 to $1.1 million for the third quarter. Our ability to double the high end of these expectations is not only a testament of customer satisfaction, it is also a reflection of improvements in our manufacturing and operational efficiencies. Importantly, this execution demonstrated our capacity to manufacture at scale, which will become even more critical when applied to our medical device manufacturing throughput.

As we discussed in our previous calls, receipt of these purchase orders represented the beginning of the work, not the completion of it. We indicated then that the important milestones included repeatable production, manufacturing yield, on-time delivery, and recognized revenue. We are pleased to report that we have demonstrated objective success in achieving these milestones and on an accelerated basis. Our ambition is to turn this success into a durable commercial foundation that is increasing capacity, obtaining repeat orders, and generating revenue that can support further development of our proprietary biomaterial platform. We are also expanding our dialogue with prospective manufacturing partners where our ceramic expertise can help solve specific technical challenges. The revenue from industrial sales provides an important source of growth and operational leverage as we expand our medical device and biomaterial platforms.

To provide some quick background for listeners new to the SINTX story, the unique molecular properties of silicon nitride make it the ideal biomaterial for medical devices. Silicon nitride has several material characteristics that we believe make it attractive for medical device applications. These properties include being naturally antipathogenic and antimicrobial, which may decrease the likelihood of revision surgery due to infection, and osteoconduction, or the ability to stimulate bone growth, which could accelerate natural healing and help to prevent implant failures in the future.

Implant-associated infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately 3 to 5 billion dollars every year. Once bacteria adhere to implants made of other materials such as metal or plastic, the bacteria becomes more resistant to antibiotics. Silicon nitride, on the other hand, has been shown to not only inhibit bacterial attachment in the first place, but to actually kill the bacteria as well. Published studies regarding silicon nitride have shown that these features may help to accelerate patient healing while also being less likely to cause allergic reactions, and also provide more clear radiographic visibility than any other material, allowing for precise placement of implants in critical anatomic locations.

Our lead proprietary silicon nitride product in this vertical remains the FDA 510(k)-cleared synaptic foot and ankle wedge system. This implant system entered clinical use in the United States earlier this year, and we have begun the process of building a commercial channel around it. As you may recall, the synaptic system consists of silicon nitride wedges which are being used in reconstructive procedures, including those to correct mid- and hind-foot pathologies and potentially for sports medicine applications as well.

Following the completion of our limited-use release that we have discussed in our previous call, full commercialization has now begun with distributors targeting the lead foot and ankle surgeons in the United States, while we also explore other strategic opportunities with partners that have existing relationships with facilities and foot and ankle surgeons. Commercial success of the system will be measured through surgeon adoption, product availability, repeat procedures or stickiness, and meaningful revenue.

We are also evaluating capital-efficient routes to market, and we intend to build effective distribution and clinical support models while maintaining manufacturing and quality discipline. Beyond monolithic silicon nitride implants, our technology initiatives are intended to extend silicon nitride into new material formats and applications including polymer composites and 3D manufacturing. We are pursuing commercialization strategies for patient-specific and custom implants, and we are entering into collaboration with partners who have the design, regulatory, and distribution capabilities needed to bring advanced products to market.

We also continue to assess applications involving medical textiles, wound care, wound management, and other potential antipathogenic applications. 3D printing of orthopedic implants allows us to distribute a vast array of AI-assisted, custom, and patient-specific implants with complex geometries and patient-specific designs that may be difficult to achieve using traditional manufacturing methods. We believe these capabilities create new opportunities for our silicon nitride PEEK biocomposite platform. Last year we announced the manufacturing agreement with Evonik, a leading global manufacturer of PEEK and PEEK-based filaments for 3D printing applications.

Operating under our patent and using silicon nitride material provided by SINTX, Evonik produces a commercial-scale composite filament of PEEK and silicon nitride for these 3D printed devices. Our patented silicon nitride PEEK biocomposite, which will be marketed as part of our Synergy Biocomposite platform, combines the characteristics of these two materials and may offer advantages for certain orthopedic applications. We anticipate that 3D printing using the filament provided by Evonik may result in greater manufacturing yields, lower cost of goods, and less waste material than other manufacturing processes.

Already, SINTX manufacturing and innovation teams have created a new 3D printing manufacturing facility and have also begun developing the custom workflows for these 3D printed implant applications. SINTX is also currently conducting large-animal in vivo studies to evaluate the effectiveness of medical textiles treated with silicon nitride and to advance preclinical work evaluating the antimicrobial and anti-adhesion scar-reduction properties of silicon nitride-treated sutures and wound dressings for various wound healing and wound management applications. We anticipate that these studies will be completed in the next calendar quarter.

These large-animal studies are intended to help generate data regarding the healing performance of these materials in relevant wound environments and to inform future development and potential commercial partnering activities. We believe this represents a promising opportunity to extend our silicon nitride technology platform beyond traditional orthopedic implants. Ongoing testing and applicable regulatory clearances or approvals will be required before the commercialization or licensing of any resulting medical devices.

The long-term vision is to create a licensing platform that would allow partners to integrate patented silicon nitride technologies into their own medical textiles. We expect the outcome of these studies to inform the commercial strategy for these particular wound care and wound management applications and look forward to providing updates on the studies’ progress. To conclude, the milestones we have discussed today reflect a record quarter of meaningful execution across all of our core strategic priorities. While each of these initiatives are important on their own, together they demonstrate the progress we are making towards commercialization and the long-term strategy we have previously outlined. With that, I will turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Ontiveros, for more details on the quarter’s financial results.

Kevin Ontiveros (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Eric, and good afternoon, everyone. Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $2.2 million, an increase of 953% compared with $208,000 in the prior year period. Product revenue was $2.1 million compared with $150,000 in the third quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher sales of our aerospace technical manufacturing products. These results reflect the progress we have made in strengthening customer relationships, improving our manufacturing capabilities, and executing on customer orders.

While the timing and size of customer orders may result in fluctuations in quarterly revenue, we expect continued demand for our products at levels above those experienced in prior periods. Grant and contract revenue was $100,000 compared with 58,000 in the prior year period. Gross profit for the quarter increased to approximately 1.4 million compared with 93,000 in the prior year period. Gross margins were 62% compared with 45% in Q3 2025. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by pricing adjustments implemented earlier this year, favorable product mix, and increased production volumes, which contributed to improved manufacturing efficiencies and better absorption of fixed manufacturing costs. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $3 million compared with 3.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 13%.

Net loss decreased 55% to 1.6 million compared with 3.5 million in the prior year period. Research and development expenses were $548,000 compared with $1.3 million in the same period in 2025. The decrease in reported R&D expenses primarily reflects the reallocation of certain overhead costs from research and development to general and administrative expenses as our operations have evolved towards increased commercial manufacturing activity. While these changes have reduced reported R&D expenses, they do not represent a corresponding reduction in our underlying research and development efforts.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $2.3 million compared with 2.1 million in the prior year period, a 7% increase. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $140,000 compared with 59,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects greater commercialization activities with the launch of new products. Turning to year-to-date results, total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $3 million, an increase of 315% compared with 728,000 in the same period last year. Product revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was 2.8 million, compared with 541,000 in the prior year period, an increase of 424%. The increase in year-to-date revenue was primarily driven by higher OEM technical manufacturing sales, particularly in the third quarter.

We also began recognizing commercial revenue from our synaptic foot and ankle wedge system during 2026, marking an important milestone in our medical device commercialization efforts. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2026 was $1.8 million compared with 273,000 in the prior period, an increase of 553%. Net loss for the first nine months of 2026 decreased to 7.1 million compared with 8.1 million in the prior year period. The reduction in our year-to-date net loss reflects improved gross profitability and our continued focus on operating efficiencies and disciplined expense management.

Turning to our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $2 million at September 30, 2026, compared with 4.1 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash primarily reflects cash used in operating activities and investments in working capital to support increased manufacturing and commercialization activities, partially offset by proceeds from financing activities. At September 30, 2026, we had current assets of $5.5 million, current liabilities of 3 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $3.4 million.

Inventory at quarter end was $2.6 million compared with 1 million at year-end 2025. The increase in inventory primarily reflects additional raw materials, work in process, and finished goods to support increased manufacturing activity and anticipated customer demand. These investments are intended to support our expanding commercialization operations, including our industrial manufacturing activities and medical device commercialization efforts. Net cash used in operating activities was $6.6 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with 6.2 million in the prior year period. Net cash provided by financing activities for the first nine months of 2026 was $4.7 million, compared with 7.9 million in the same period last year. At quarter end, we had approximately $5 million of remaining capacity under our at-the-market offering, subject to market conditions and applicable offering limitations.

Subsequent to quarter end, we exercised our right to call the Class B warrants issued in connection with our June 2026 financing. After achieving the required quarterly revenue milestone, as announced on October 9, 2026, we received approximately $2 million in aggregate gross proceeds from funded warrant exercises and related exchanges covering approximately 941,000 Class B warrant shares. The remaining unexercised Class B warrants covering approximately 941,000 additional shares expired without consideration, eliminating the potential dilution associated with those unexercised Class B warrants.

Although our improved third quarter financial performance and the proceeds from the Class B warrant exercises have strengthened our liquidity position, we continue to incur operating losses and use cash in our operations. We remain focused on improving operating cash flow, managing working capital and expenses, and evaluating additional sources of capital to support our business objectives. We continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital through equity and debt financing to support our ongoing operations and commercialization initiatives.

Although we anticipate continued operating losses in the near term, we are encouraged by the progress made in increasing revenue, improving gross margins, and managing operating expenses. We believe these improvements provide a stronger operational foundation as we continue to execute our growth strategy. We are particularly pleased with our third quarter revenue performance, which exceeded by 2x the high end of the revenue guidance range provided during our previous earnings call, and we continue to expect technical manufacturing demand to remain above historical levels. Quarterly revenue may fluctuate based on the timing and size of customer orders, production schedules, and shipment timing, but we remain focused on sustainable gross profit generation and converting demand into cash rather than treating a single strong quarter as a guaranteed future run rate.

Looking ahead, our previously communicated revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 was based on expected timing of delivery against the $3.2 million in purchase orders received in June. As mentioned earlier, the timing and delivery of those orders may result in revenue fluctuations, and at this time we are unable to offer an expectation related to order delivery for the remainder of those purchase orders relative to the fourth quarter 2026.

We look forward to providing greater visibility on the matter as information becomes available. With that, I will turn the call back to Eric for closing remarks.

Eric K. Olson (President and CEO)

Thank you, Kevin. This quarter, SINTX has clearly demonstrated our ability to translate commercial activity into financial progress. While there is still important work ahead, our third quarter results show what our team can accomplish when customer demand, technical, manufacturing, and commercial execution can come together. In closing, I’d like to reemphasize our four priorities as we move through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027: first, reliable manufacturing and commercial execution of our industrial and aerospace products; second, commercialization of the synaptic foot and ankle implant system; third, advancement of silicon nitride composites for 3D manufacturing; and fourth, identifying licensing opportunities of our silicon nitride textiles alongside strategic partners; and finally, disciplined management of our costs and working capital. We believe the company is well positioned to execute on the opportunities in front of us and to continue advancing toward commercialization across multiple verticals as we prepare for further growth in 2027. Our commitment is to report measurable milestones and to keep converting the technology we have built into products that customers value. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress in the quarters ahead.

Thank you to our employees, customers, clinical collaborators, and shareholders for the success of this.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.