Serve Robotics Stock Rallies After Q3 Revenue Blows Past Estimates

Photo: courtesy of Serve Robotics.

Serve Robotics Inc.(NASDAQ:SERV) posted its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results after Thursday’s closing bell, sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. Here’s a look at what has investors excited.

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Serve Robotics Q3 Details

Serve reported quarterly losses of 50 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate for losses of 67 cents, per Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue of $2.84 million blew past the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 million by 71.45%.

“Serve is getting stronger on every front: demand for our robots is growing, the fleet costs less to operate, and we are opening new ways to generate revenue from what we have built,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, Serve’s CEO.

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Looking Ahead

Serve raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $12 million, versus the $9.7 million analyst estimate.

SERV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Serve stock was up 5/17% to $2.44 in Thursday’s extended trading.

Photo courtesy of Serve Robotics, Inc.

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