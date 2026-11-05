OpenAI Could Go Public In 2027 As Greg Brockman Signals IPO Readiness

Image via Shutterstock

OpenAI is gearing up for its IPO in 2027, and co-founder and president Greg Brockman is touting increased enterprise value.

“We’ve been very clear this year that we want to go public when we feel is the right time for us, and I feel extremely good about the business. I feel like we’ve made so much progress this year, and I’ve honestly never felt more confident in what we’re doing,” Brockman said during a Wall Street Journal Tech conference Wednesday, TechCrunch reported.

OpenAI’s growth accelerated in the third quarter, with annualized revenue climbing 70% from the previous quarter. Brockman said a doubling of the company’s enterprise business drove the surge. This reflects investments made over time rather than a single development during the quarter.

Enterprise customers now generate the bulk of OpenAI’s revenue. That’s a significant shift from earlier periods when the segment represented just 30% of sales.

Read Also: OpenAI Adds Another Big Name As Uber Loses Longtime Executive

Brockman emphasized that OpenAI’s consumer business continues to expand, but enterprise sales have grown much faster. He pointed to a recent partnership with JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) as an example of the large corporate clients the company is increasingly attracting.

He also discussed how OpenAI’s approach to enterprise customers has evolved. The company has learned that winning business requires helping clients identify meaningful ways to apply AI, build confidence in its technology, and establish itself as a dependable long-term partner.

A year ago, OpenAI was still a consumer-focused company and potential enterprise clients questioned whether it was serious about serving businesses. Brockman said that perception has changed considerably as the company has expanded its enterprise presence.

Brockman also described 2026 as a year of significant change for OpenAI’s enterprise business, acknowledging that the first half of the year was particularly challenging. He said the company initially struggled to gain traction in agentic coding, a market where Anthropic’s Claude Code had emerged as a prominent player.

Although OpenAI already had its own offering, Codex, Brockman said it received little attention at the time. Rather than getting distracted by the competition, he said the company focused on improving the product and executing its strategy.

Read Also: OpenAI Just Bought Another AI Coding Startup. Here's What It Wants To Build

Photo: Shutterstock