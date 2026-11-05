Airbnb Shares Climb on Q3 Earnings Double-Beat: Details

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Airbnb Inc.(NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results after Thursday’s closing bell, easily passing estimates across the board. Here’s a look at the details.

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Airbnb Q3 Details

Airbnb reported quarterly earnings of $3.16 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.84 by 11.27%, per Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $4.87 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $4.75 billion.

Gross Booking Value (GBV) was $27.7 billion, up 21% year-over-year. Nights and Seats Booked were 155 million, up 16% year-over-year.

“Airbnb is back in growth mode. It’s rare for a marketplace of our size to reaccelerate growth, but that’s exactly what we’re doing. In Q3, we delivered our fastest revenue growth in more than three years, with acceleration across our business, including our most established markets,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

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Looking Ahead

Airbnb sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion, versus the $3.16 billion analyst estimate.

ABNB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Airbnb stock was up 10.79% to $188.48 in Thursday’s extended trading.

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