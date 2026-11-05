Robert Kiyosaki Says 'Why Worry?' as He Eyes Buying Bitcoin, Gold, Silver in Next Crash

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped to $76,000 Thursday, reversing its post-election rally above $80,000, but Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki sees the weakness as another buying opportunity.

Why Is He Buying Bitcoin’s Dip?

In an X post on Nov. 4, Kiyosaki said he bought more Bitcoin, gold and silver as investors panic over falling prices.

He argued that rising global debt, particularly in the U.S., remains a bigger concern than short-term price corrections.

Kiyosaki also criticized political leaders for failing to address mounting debt and an education system that does not teach financial literacy.

He reiterated his long-standing criticism of fiat currencies, arguing that inflation erodes the wealth of people who work and save in traditional money.

"Can’t wait for the next crash of gold, silver, Bitcoin," he added, signaling his willingness to accumulate more assets during market downturns.

Kiyosaki’s remarks follow his recent disclosure to Vanity Fair that he carries $1.2 billion in debt, largely tied to real estate investments held with partners.

BTC’s Fall Back to $76,000

Bitcoin’s latest decline follows a volatile stretch marked by the reported $6.3 billion Binance hack and the Democrats’ sweep of the U.S. midterm elections.

The asset’s initial recovery above $80,000 after the election results proved short-lived raising questions about whether the recent rebound was sustainable.

Benjamin Cowen, crypto expert, cautioned that Bitcoin could face another major sell-off in Q4 as weakening stock markets, hawkish Fed, escalating U.S.–China trade tensions and AI valuation concerns mirror the 2018 bear market.

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