IREN Stock Pops After Q1 AI Cloud Revenue Nearly Triples to $200 Million

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IREN Ltd.(NASDAQ:IREN) posted its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results after Thursday’s closing bell, and the stock popped. Here’s a look at the details that have investors buying the dip.

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IREN Q1 Details

IREN reported quarterly losses of 66 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of 48 cents, per Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly sales of $228 million beat the analyst consensus estimate of $221.28 million.

IREN reported the following quarterly highlights:

Total quarterly revenue increased 66% sequentially to $228 million

AI Cloud quarterly revenue increased 182% sequentially to $200 million

AI Cloud segment gross margin of 86%, in line with prior quarter

Revenue backlog increased 22% sequentially to $20.3 billion; approximately two-thirds with investment-grade counterparties

More than $4 billion ARR target is fully contracted and fully funded

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“This quarter Horizon 1 went into service for Microsoft with NVIDIA Exemplar status, AI Cloud revenue nearly tripled to $200 million, and operating ARR doubled to a billion,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-CEO of IREN.

“The more than $4 billion of contracted ARR is funded and now targeted for January, after a customer-requested design change and supplier timing moved it from year-end; it may extend to the end of February,” Roberts added.

IREN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, IREN stock was up 9.14% to $19.68 in Wednesday’s extended trading, after shedding more than 14% in the regular session.

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