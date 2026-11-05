Opendoor Just Posted Q3 Results: What You Need to Know

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Opendoor Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:OPEN) posted its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results after Thursday’s closing bell, missing analysts’ revenue estimate. Here’s a look at the details inside the report.

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Opendoor Q3 Details

Opendoor reported quarterly losses of seven cents per share, which beat the Street’s consensus estimate for losses of 15 cents, per Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, which missed the analyst estimate of $1.05 billion.

Opendoor highlighted the following quarterly metrics:

Homes purchased increased to 4,865 from 1,169 in the third quarter of 2025, up 316%.

Signed acquisition volume represented an estimated 0.56% of market share in the addressable U.S. market in third-quarter 2026, compared with an estimated 0.13% in third quarter 2025 — roughly 4.4 times the prior-year level.

Homes listed for more than 120 days represented 18% of listed inventory at Sept. 30, 2026, compared with 51% a year earlier and 30% for the overall market.

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2026, marketing expense per acquired home decreased to $2,800 from $6,500 in the prior-year period, down 57%.

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2026, operations expense per acquired home decreased to $4,000 from $6,300 in the prior-year period, down 36%.

Mortgage originations increased over 400% quarter-over-quarter.

“It’s been one year since we embarked on Opendoor 2.0 and I’m more confident in this company today than I was a year ago. We’re building a stronger, more capable company for the long term,” said Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor.

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Looking Ahead

Opendoor sees fourth-quarter revenue to be more than $1.03 billion, versus the $1.12 billion analyst estimate.

OPEN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Opendoor stock was down 1.2% to $1.76 in Wednesday’s extended trading.

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