Lyft Stock Hits the Brakes After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

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Lyft Inc.(NASDAQ:LYFT) posted its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results after Thursday’s closing bell, missing estimates on the top and bottom lines.

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Lyft Q3 Details

Lyft reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for earnings of 18 cents, per Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.822 billion, missing the Street estimate of $1.92 billion. The results include a $117.9 million impact from certain legal, tax and regulatory reserve changes and settlements, of which $69.1 million is included as a reduction to revenue.

Lyft highlighted the following metrics for the quarter:

Record Active Riders was up 10% year-over-year to 31.6 million, the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Rides grew to record levels, up 10% year-over-year to 273.5 million, with strength in our core rideshare business and an all-time high quarter for Lyft Urban Solutions. Rides growth versus the prior year accelerated sequentially in North America, with momentum in both the U.S. and Canada.

Gross Bookings of $5.6 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

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“Neither rain nor heat nor the gloom of night can slow Lyft’s business. Our customer obsession drove our best financial performance ever. And today we launched Lyft Go, the industry’s best membership program,” said Lyft CEO David Risher.

LYFT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lyft stock was down 4.61% to $17.02 in Thursday’s extended trading.

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