SoundHound AI Stock Slides on Q3 Earnings

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SoundHound AI Inc(NASDAQ:SOUN) posted financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

SoundHound AI stock is showing notable movement. What’s going on with SOUN shares?

SoundHound AI Q3 Highlights

SoundHound reported third-quarter revenue of $62.43 million, beating the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. The conversational AI company reported an adjusted loss of five cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates for a loss of six cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.7 million and ended the quarter with $207.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“This is a milestone moment for SoundHound. We announced another record quarter, closed our acquisition of LivePerson, and guided that the company will be adjusted EBITDA profitable within the second half of 2027,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.

SoundHound said it expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million, versus estimates of $238.04 million. The company also guided for full-year 2027 revenue of $350 million to $400 million.

SoundHound’s management team will discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

SOUN Shares Fall After Hours

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were down 7.02% in after-hours on Thursday, trading at $3.96 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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