IonQ Tops Estimates in Q3, Raises 2026 Outlook

Photo: courtesy of IonQ.

IonQ Inc(NYSE:IONQ) reported third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quantum company’s report.

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IonQ Q3 Earnings Highlights

IonQ posted third-quarter revenue of $173.83 million, beating analyst estimates of $141.63 million. The quantum computing company reported an adjusted loss of 29 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 38 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 336% on a year-over-year basis, driven by global deployments of IonQ Tempo quantum computers, deliveries of quantum sensing and space-based solutions and the closing of the company’s SkyWater acquisition.

“I am pleased to report that IonQ delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of record results and the strongest quarter in our company’s history,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ.

“Third quarter revenue of $173.8 million reflects increasing demand for our quantum technologies and the benefits of our vertically integrated quantum manufacturing capabilities through SkyWater.”

IonQ exited the quarter with approximately $3.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

IonQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook from a range of $450 million to $460 million to a new range of $505 million to $515 million, versus estimates of $455.17 million. The company noted that it expects 2026 quantum computing revenue to grow 110% year-over-year.

IonQ management will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

IONQ Shares Move Higher After Earnings

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 4.01% after-hours, trading at $27.45 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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Image: courtesy of IonQ.

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