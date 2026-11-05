As VIX Explodes, Volatility ETFs Ride Wall Street's $2.2 Trillion Meltdown

Shutterstock

Wall Street’s sudden reversal on Thursday sent volatility-linked exchange-traded products soaring as investors rushed to hedge against a deepening stock market selloff.

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN(BATS:VXX) jumped 23%, while the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF(BATS:VIXY) surged 27%. The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) gained more than 6%, reflecting sharply rising demand for protection against market turbulence.

The rally came as the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street’s widely followed fear gauge, surged 38.6% to 23.02, marking its highest level since April and its biggest single-day jump since June.

The trigger was a fresh unwinding of AI-related trades. Concerns that the Democratic sweep of Congress could slow data center expansion, coupled with China’s delay in approving Nvidia’s H200 chip imports and Qualcomm’s weaker profit outlook, intensified selling pressure.

The resulting selloff wiped approximately $2.2 trillion off the U.S. stock market’s value. The Nasdaq 100 plunged 4.5%, while the S&P 500 fell 3.1%.

Why VXX and VIXY Are Outperforming

Thursday’s rally highlights how quickly volatility-linked products can respond when investors become concerned about market risk.

VXX and VIXY provide exposure to short-term VIX futures, making them particularly sensitive to changes in near-term volatility expectations. Their sharp gains suggest traders are increasingly pricing in the possibility of continued market turbulence.

VXX’s current price is notably above recent averages, indicating strong bullish sentiment among traders. With the stock opening at $17.30 and reaching a high of $22.04 during the day, the volatility is evident, suggesting that traders are reacting to immediate market news and events, according to Benzinga Pro. Volume on Thursday reached 56.3 million shares, underscoring the intensity of trading activity. High volume often confirms price moves, suggesting the current rally may be backed by strong investor interest.

VIXM, meanwhile, tracks mid-term VIX futures. Its relatively modest gain of more than 6% suggests demand was concentrated more heavily in protection against immediate market volatility than longer-term uncertainty.

VIXM’s current price of $13.50 is positioned 2.9% above a key technical level, suggesting that the ETF may be gaining momentum. However, it remains 8.9% below a significant resistance level, indicating that further upward movement may face challenges as it approaches this threshold.

The 52-week range of $12.63 to $17.72 highlights the potential for both upside and downside volatility. Recent price action suggests the ETF is testing the upper bounds of its recent trading range, which could serve as a pivotal point for future price movements.

Importantly, these products do not directly track the VIX index. Instead, they hold exposure to VIX futures, whose prices can move differently from the spot volatility gauge. This also means their performance can vary significantly depending on the futures curve.

Can the Volatility Rally Last?

For traders, the key question is whether Thursday’s spike marks the beginning of a more sustained period of market anxiety or simply a short-lived reaction to the AI selloff.

Volatility products can deliver outsized gains during sudden market shocks, but they also carry significant risks. Futures roll costs and contango, when longer-dated futures trade above shorter-dated contracts, can erode returns as volatility subsides.

Consequently, VXX and VIXY are generally better suited to tactical trading than long-term holding. VIXM offers exposure to a different part of the futures curve but is not immune to these risks.

For now, the stronger gains in short-term volatility products suggest Wall Street’s immediate concern is less about long-term uncertainty and more about what could happen to stocks next.

Read Also: SanDisk Bears Hit Jackpot: Short ETF Rockets 35%, Bullish Funds Bite the Dust

Photo: Shutterstock